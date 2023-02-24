Former NCAA head coaches Chris Beard and Will Wade were names likely to be mentioned for Mississippi after the firing of head basketball coach Kermit Davis, according to a pair of Friday tweets from Stadium Basketball Analyst Jeff Goodman.

Chris Beard was fired from the Longhorns’ program weeks after he was charged with a third-degree felony for family violence from a Dec. 12 incident involving his fiancée. He was arrested for allegedly strangling his fiancée after police responded to a 911 call at a home in Tarrytown, Austin, early that morning, according to Texas Tribune Higher Education Reporter Kate McGee.

He had five years left on a seven-year contract that included a provision that he could be fired for cause if he was charged with a felony.

Florida Atlantic University head basketball coach Dusty May was a third name that was “likely to be mentioned” for the Ole Miss opening after the Kermit Davis, wrote Goodman.

Will Wade was fired from LSU in March 2022 after losing in the Southeastern Conference tournament quarterfinal. The university received a Notice of Allegations regarding violations from the men’s basketball and football programs. The scope of the notice is why he was dismissed, wrote ESPN college football senior writer Pete Thamel.

According to ESPN, Wade was unable to coach an LSU team he led to the NCAA tournament twice. He was suspended from the conference and NCAA tournaments in 2019 after reports revealed a federal wiretap caught him discussing a “strong-ass offer” for a recruit. ESPN reported in 2020 that Wade either arranged for or offered “impermissible payments” to at least 11 potential recruits or others around them.

Kermit Davis was fired from Mississippi basketball on Friday after taking up the head coaching mantle since the 2017-18 season. Assistant coach Win Case will be the interim head coach for the rest of the season.