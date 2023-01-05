By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

Chris Beard has been fired as the head coach of the Texas Longhorns’ men’s basketball team effective immediately, Athletics Director Chris Del Conte said in a statement on Thursday.

Beard is in the midst of a felony domestic family violence charge stemming from a Dec. 12 incident involving his fiancee.

“The University of Texas has parted ways with Chris Beard,” Del Conte said. “This has been a difficult situation that we’ve been diligently working through. Today I informed Mr. Beard of our decision to terminate him effective immediately.”

Beard had five years left on a seven-year guaranteed contract that includes a provision that he could be fired for cause if he was charged with a felony. The charge of assault by strangulation/suffocation family violence carries a potential prison sentence of two to 10 years if convicted, according to the National Post.

“We thank Coach Rodney Terry for his exemplary leadership both on and off the court at a time when our team needed it most,” the statement continued. “We are grateful he will remain the acting head coach for the remainder of the season. We are proud of our student-athletes, coaches and staff, who throughout this difficult time have continued to make us proud to be Longhorns.”

Beard has been suspended without pay since he was arrested, and school officials at the University of Texas have said there is an ongoing internal investigation into the matter.

Beard’s fiancee, Randi Trew, told police that he choked her from behind, bit her and hit her when the two got in an argument. She said later that she never intended for him to be arrested or prosecuted.

Terry will take over as head coach for the rest of the season; the 12-2 Longhorns won their first five games under their new bench boss.