Mississippi head basketball coach Kermit Davis was fired on Friday, according to a tweet from CBS Sports College Basketball Insider Jon Rothstein.

Assistant coach Win Case will be the interim head coach for the rest of the season. Ole Miss has three regular-season games before it participates in the NCAA tournament.

“We thank Coach Davis for his dedication to the Ole Miss basketball program and our student-athletes,” Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter said in a statement. “No one wanted to bring a title home to Mississippi more than him, and we appreciate the passion for that goal that he shared with our team every day.

“As he has throughout his career, Coach Davis worked tirelessly to produce a winner, and we wish him, Betty and his family the very best in the future.”

The Rebels dropped to a 10-18 record after jumping out to an 8-2 start with wins over Stanford and Florida Atlantic. Mississippi has a 2-13 conference record, taking their only victories over South Carolina and Georgia.

Kermit Davis helped guide Mississippi to the NCAA basketball tournament in his first season, winning Southeastern Conference Coach of the Year as the Rebels went 20-13 in the regular season. They fell in a 95-72 win by the Trae Young-led Oklahoma Sooners in the first round after losing to the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC tournament.

Mississippi has yet to make the tournament since.

Kermit Davis and the Rebels have gone 74-79 in their last five seasons and a combined 20-37 over the previous two years, according to Al.com.

Mississippi is scoring 67.3 points per game, putting them in 12th place in the SEC behind Vanderbilt, Florida, Auburn and Georgia. Their 41.8% field goal percentage ties them with the Commodores at 10th in the conference, only placing ahead of Georgia, LSU and South Carolina.