The Colorado Rockies (14-22) take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (21-15) in game two of their three game series at PNC Park. This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Rockies-Pirates prediction and pick while we also let you know how to watch.

Game one of this series was a pitchers duel and it was scoreless until the seventh inning. Kyle Freeland had allowed just five hits through six innings with two of those hits being infield singles. In the seventh inning, though, the Pirates finally scored. Rodolfo Castro launched a two-run home run to take the lead and eventually win the game. Mitch Keller was at his best during this game for the Pirates. He threw a complete game shutout and allowed just four hits while striking out eight on 103 pitches. This win ended a seven game losing streak for Pittsburgh.

Luis Ortiz will be making his season debut for the Pirates and Connor Seabold will make his second start of the year for the Rockies.

Here are the Rockies-Pirates MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rockies-Pirates Odds

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-137)

Pittsburgh Pirates: -1.5 (+114)

Over: 9 (-102)

Under: 9 (-120)

How To Watch Rockies vs. Pirates

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 6:35 PM ET/3:35 PM PT

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

The Rockies need to stay patient at the plate. They do not walk often, but Colorado has to in this game. Ortiz will not give up a lot of hits, but he will walk you. If the Rockies can take their walks, the hits they get will be more meaningful. Step one to scoring is getting on base and the Rockies can do that via the walk in this game.

Colorado caught Pittsburgh stealing in all three attempts Monday night. This is something the Rockies will need to do Tuesday as well. The Pirates love stealing bases, in fact, they lead the MLB with 48 stolen bases. Pittsburgh puts pressure on their opponents by stealing, so the Rockies need to find a way to hold runners on and limit the stolen bases. Letting the Pirates run themselves into outs on the basepaths will help the Rockies win this game.

Why The Pirates Could Cover The Spread

Luis Ortiz is making his season debut in this game, but he does have four major league starts under his belt after being called up in september last season. He has good stuff and finds ways to miss barrels. In his four starts last season, he held hitters to a .136 batting average. Ortiz does get a little wild at times, but when he is around the zone it is very hard to hit. As long as Ortiz has a good game, the Pirates should be able to cover the spread once again.

The Pirates are facing a pitcher they have seen before. He did pitch well against them in relief when they played in Colorado, but Seabold is hittable. In 18 2/3 innings this year, Seabold has given up 25 hits while striking out just 14 and walking three. He will pound the zone and try to induce weak contact. If Pittsburgh can find a way to hit make hard contact off Seabold, they will score a few runs.

Final Rockies-Pirates Prediction & Pick

This game should be another close one. When it comes down to it, the Rockies are the worse team and should struggle facing Ortiz. Expect the Pirates to win this game and cover the spread.

Final Rockies-Pirates Prediction & Pick: Pirates -1.5 (+114), Under 9 (-120)