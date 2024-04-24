The San Diego Padres take on the Colorado Rockies. Check out our MLB odds series for our Padres Rockies prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Padres Rockies.
The San Diego Padres continue to look like an ordinary baseball team, not a group which is ready to do something special and add to the achievement of making the 2022 National League Championship Series. The Padres' future seemed very bright when they knocked off the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2022 National League Division Series and earned the right to face the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLCS. They went all-in to get Juan Soto in the megadeal with the Washington Nationals. Fans were packing Petco Park, hungry for San Diego's first world championship in the major professional sports. Yet, in 2023, the team simply never got off the ground. The talent was there, but it didn't come together in a hugely frustrating season. The Padres still made some investments in the future, such as Dylan Cease (obtained from the Chicago White Sox), but San Diego couldn't keep everyone from the previous roster. Soto is now a New York Yankee. 2023 National League Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell is in San Francisco with the Giants. The margin for error is smaller than it was last year.
Thus far, the Padres aren't handling those margins as well as they need to. They are 13-13 through 26 games. They are lucky the Los Angeles Dodgers aren't playing especially well and have not pulled away from the rest of the division, but at some point, the Dodgers usually do get going. The Dodgers are noted for a midseason stretch in which they go 27-8 in a 35-game batch, and if that happens, the Padres will have absolutely no chance given the way they are playing now. San Diego needs to be 10 games over .500 by Memorial Day so that if the Dodgers heat up — which is probable — the Padres will be right there with a chance to keep pace in the National League West. If San Diego can't win a series against the lowly Colorado Rockies, it will be harder to believe this team can fulfill its potential.
Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Padres-Rockies MLB odds.
MLB Odds: Padres-Rockies Odds
San Diego Padres: -1.5 (-108)
Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-111)
Over: 11.5 (+100)
Under: 11.5 (-122)
How To Watch Padres vs. Rockies
TV: MLB (Padres) / MLB (Rockies) / MLB Extra Innings
Stream: MLB.tv
Time: 8:40 p.m. ET/5:40 p.m. PT
*Watch Padres-Rockies LIVE on fuboTV (click for a free trial)*
Why The Padres Could Cover the Spread
The Padres lost on Tuesday night. That might seem to be a reason to pick against them, not for them, in this game, but the Padres are unlikely to lose on back-to-back nights to a very bad Colorado team which is 6-18 and has trailed in all 24 games it has played this season. You might not fully trust the Padres, but you should definitely distrust the Rockies, given how awful they have been in the first four weeks of the 2024 season. San Diego might not inspire confidence, but Colorado winning back-to-back games would be a real surprise, and it's worth betting against that possibility.
Why The Rockies Could Cover the Spread
The Padres are as frustrating a team in 2024 as they were in 2023. It's true that we have played only four weeks, but we're seeing the same inconsistency and the same inability to stack wins that we saw last year. The longer the Padres struggle, the more everyone in that dugout will continue to doubt himself. The Padres have historically struggled at Coors Field, and after losing on Tuesday, it's easier to think those Coors Field blues will continue to haunt San Diego.
Final Padres-Rockies Prediction & Pick
The Padres should win, but they just did lose. Stay away from this game and maybe wait for a live play.
Final Padres-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Padres -1.5, over 11.5