With Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery deemed to pricey, the Orioles have begun looking at James Paxton.

The Baltimore Orioles are looking to prove that their AL East championship was no fluke and that they're here to stay. But as the Orioles scorch their path, it appears that it'll be walked without a top flight free agent pitcher.

Baltimore has shown interest in middle-tier pitchers from, “Marcus Stroman on down.” However, the Orioles have struggled to stay in the race for Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery due to their expected contracts, via Jon Heyman.

While he isn't Snell or Montgomery, the Orioles have shown interest in former Boston Red Sox starter James Paxton. Even if they don't sign a big name, Baltimore is in dire need of starting pitching. The Orioles would be hoping Paxton could stay healthy and return to form should he sign with the team.

Paxton underwent Tommy John surgery in 2021. He didn't pitch in 2022 before seeing his 2023 season delayed due to a hamstring injury. He was able to recover and making 19 starts for the Red Sox this past season. However, knee inflammation ultimately ended his season in September.

The left-hander held a 7-5 record with a 4.50 ERA and a 101/33 K/BB ratio. Paxton showed flashes of brilliance throughout the year including winning the AL Pitcher of the Month in June. Over five starts, Paxton put up a 3-0 record with a 1.74 ERA and a 34/6 K/BB ratio.

James Paxton isn't the same caliber of pitcher as Blake Snell or Jordan Montgomery. But with the Orioles not willing to hit their asking prices, Baltimore has begun moving their sights to James Paxton.