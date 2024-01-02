The Orioles are active on the trade market as the MLB offseason rolls on, looking for more starting pitching to shore up their rotation

The Baltimore Orioles enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2023, but fell short in the playoffs, sending them back to the drawing board this offseason. However, for the first time in a while, they will be adding to their roster in an effort to become a World Series contender, and that has led them to search the trade market for some starting pitching help.

The Orioles have already addressed their bullpen in free agency by signing Craig Kimbrel, but their starting rotation needs some work, especially after they already lost Kyle Gibson and Jack Flaherty in free agency. As a result, Baltimore is reportedly being active in trade talks for more pitching, with the Chicago White Sox and Miami Marlins being two teams they have had discussions with.

Bellinger back to Chicago? Will the Orioles add a starting pitcher?@jonmorosi takes a look at some areas of need for the Cubs and Orioles. #MLBNHotStove pic.twitter.com/xPhQnTQo7J — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) January 2, 2024

This shouldn't really come as much of a surprise, as the Orioles have been one of the more active teams involved in trade talks for White Sox ace Dylan Cease, and with Miami flirting with the possibility of trading some of their young arms, Baltimore is obviously going to be interested in them as well. There hasn't been much movement in this market yet, but the O's look like one of the more aggressive suitors for pitching right now.

Of course, there are options available in free agency too, although that may be a tougher avenue for Baltimore as a smaller market team. Either way, they recognize that they need some starting pitching, and one way or another, it looks like they are willing to do what it takes to get some help in that department, so they are definitely a team worth watching over the next few weeks.