Fates of Cubs’ Willson Contreras, Ian Happ, revealed

With the trade deadline coming and going, the Chicago Cubs have made a decision on both catcher Willson Contreras and outfielder Ian Happ.

Cubs NOT trading Contreras and Happ, source tells @TheAthletic — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 2, 2022

The Cubs elected to not move on from either player at the deadline. While just a week ago it seemed that both players would be playing their final games with the organization, it turns out their time in Chicago isn’t over just yet.

With the Cubs still being a team stuck in a state of disarray, the decision to keep both players is interesting. But it also doesn’t mean that a move for either of them couldn’t come sometime down the line.

Willson Contreras has become the face of this Cubs franchise. The catcher played a significant role during the Cubs’ world series run in 2016. He is now the lone player still around from that period.

Contreras, a three-time All-Star, has seemingly made it known that he hopes to be a Cub for life. He has been a focal point of this team for over half a decade and is their leader in the clubhouse. With the team choosing not to trade him, an extension could be on the horizon.

Ian Happ is currently in the midst of a career season. While not only being sent to his first career All-Star game, he is also on pace for career-highs in nearly every statistical category.

A team looking to make a push for a World Series run could have benefited from adding Happ. But in the end, the Cubs chose to hold onto two of their foundational pieces for the time being.