The Chicago Cubs continue their road trip as they take on the New York Mets Monday night. Below we will continue our MLB odds series with a Cubs-Mets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Cubs are coming off a series loss at the Boston Red Sox, and they are dealing with a bunch of injuries. To go along with Justin Steele, the Cubs are without Kyle Hendricks, Drew Smyly, Cody Bellinger, Seiya Suzuki, Jordan Wicks, and Julian Merryweather.
The Mets are coming off a series loss against the St. Louis Cardinals. The Mets are dealing with a lot of injuries of their own. The main injuries include Kodai Senga, Starling Marte (bereavement), and Francisco Alvarez.
Jameson Taillon will start for the Cubs. Luis Severino will get the ball for the Mets.
MLB Odds: Cubs-Mets Odds
Chicago Cubs: -1.5 (+168)
Moneyline: +110
New York Mets: +1.5 (-205)
Moneyline: -130
Over: 7.5 (-115)
Under: 7.5 (-105)
How to Watch Cubs vs. Mets
Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT
TV: Marquee Sports Network, Sportsnet New York
Why The Cubs Will Cover The Spread/Win
Taillon is taking the ball for the Cubs in this game, and he has started the season off well. In his first two starts of the year, Taillon has gone at least five innings in both. He has allowed just one earned run in both those games, and walked just two total batters. The Cubs have won both those games, as well. If Taillon can continue to pitch well, and go deeper into the game, the Cubs are going to start this series off with a win.
Despite their injuries, the Cubs are hitting the ball well. They are fifth in barrel percentage, and seventh in average exit velocity. Chicago is also ninth in expected batting average. They have a tough matchup, but the Cubs should be able to give Severino a tough time. If they can have some good at-bats, and get Severino out of the game early, they will win this one.
Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win
Severino has made five starts this season, and he has gone at least five innings in all of his starts. In all those starts, he has not given up more than three earned runs in any of them. Since his first start of the season when he gave up 11 hits, Severino has not given up more than five hits. He is throwing the ball well, and he should be able to keep that going against a weakened Cubs' lineup.
Severino has a very good ground ball percentage, and he does not give up a lot of hard hits. The Cubs are a team that love to hit the ball in the air, and that is where a lot of their success comes. With Severino generating ground balls at a high rate, it is going to be tough for the Cubs to get any extra base hits in this game. If Severino can continue being a ground ball pitcher, the Mets will win this game.
Final Cubs-Mets Prediction & Pick
This should be a good series. For this game, I like the Cubs to win straight up. Their offense is still pretty good, even with their injuries. I will take their moneyline.
Final Cubs-Mets Prediction & Pick: Cubs ML (+110)