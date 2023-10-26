In one of the most surprising moves two summers ago, Riqui Puig bid farewell to Barcelona and embarked on a new adventure with Los Angeles Galaxy in Major League Soccer (MLS). At just 21 years old, the departure of this La Masia gem to a league where European players often arrive closer to retirement than their prime was a bold choice. However, it has proven to be a career-defining decision for Puig.

Puig, who had already amassed over 50 appearances for Barcelona's first team, found his role increasingly limited, prompting his move to the United States for a fresh start. With LA Galaxy, he has found a place to shine and become a key player for the team.

Completing his second season with the MLS club, Puig has truly come into his own. Despite the team's inability to secure a playoff spot, the Spanish midfielder has had an outstanding season, contributing nine goals and eight assists. These impressive statistics earned him the LA Galaxy's ‘Player of the Year' title and the top scorer award.

Riqui Puig's MLS stats

Delving into the numbers, Puig emerges as a standout player in various MLS statistics, particularly in playmaking and association. He leads the league in several passing categories, including total passes, passes per 90 minutes, passes into the final third, and passes into the final third per 90 minutes. Moreover, he excels in long passes, runs in-depth, dribbles, and fouls won, showcasing his versatility and influence on the field.

Despite being just 24 years old, Puig has become a leader at the Los Angeles club and has embraced his role. The decision to pursue his career in MLS appears to have been the right one, and his commitment to the Galaxy suggests a promising future.

Looking ahead to the next season, Puig and his team are determined to bounce back from a challenging year. They are working together to build a competitive squad and aim to be among the best teams in the league, leaving no room for excuses. Puig's remarkable journey continues, and he remains dedicated to making a mark in MLS with LA Galaxy.