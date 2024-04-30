As Arsenal continues their pursuit of Premier League glory this season, fans have found their attention drifting towards the future, particularly the club's rumored away kit for the 2024-25 campaign, reported by GOAL. Let's delve into the reactions and discussions sparked by the leaked adidas design.
With Arsenal still in contention for their first top-flight title in two decades, supporters eagerly await each match as the Gunners strive to secure golden Premier League patches on their sleeves. As the current season unfolds, attention naturally turns towards the next campaign, including the unveiling of new kits.
Recent leaks purportedly reveal an adidas away kit for the 2024-25 season, featuring a black base with green and red accents. The design pays homage to a training top from the past, symbolizing the friendship between club legends Ian Wright and David Rocastle. However, the bold aesthetic has sparked a range of reactions among fans.
Mixed reactions from the Arsenal faithful
Arsenal supporters have taken to social media to express their views on the alleged kit design. While some embrace the new look, others are less enthusiastic. One fan, @getprawned, described the shirt as “f*cking awful,” while @ArsenalN7 likened it to a “Lynx Africa kit.” Similarly, @mannyd_02 remarked that it “looks like a GK kit.” The design has been labeled “pathetic,” “disgraceful,” and “disgusting” by some disgruntled fans.
In addition to the alleged away kit, glimpses of Arsenal's potential home kit for the upcoming season have also surfaced. Notably, the gold adidas branding seen on the current jersey is rumored to be replaced with navy blue. Like its counterpart, the home kit images have evoked a mix of reactions from supporters.
Arsenal's title pursuit
Despite the kit speculation, Mikel Arteta's side remains firmly focused on their present objectives. Holding a narrow one-point lead over Manchester City, Arsenal faces a crucial period in their pursuit of league glory. With just three games left in the season, the Gunners aim to maintain their form as they prepare to host Bournemouth in their next Premier League fixture.
As fans eagerly await the unveiling of the official kits for the 2024-25 season, anticipation continues to build within the Arsenal community. While opinions may differ on aesthetics, the shared passion for the club remains unwavering. Whether celebrating victories on the pitch or discussing the latest kit designs off it, Arsenal supporters demonstrate their dedication and loyalty with each passing season.
