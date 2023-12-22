Myles Turner dressed up as Han Solo for the Pacer's Star Wars Night, but he brought a special lady along as well.

Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner is one of the best centers in the NBA. Year in and year out, he excels at shot blocking and is the rare NBA center that can stretch the floor and shoot the three-ball at an efficient clip. He was drafted by the Pacers in 2015, and he has spent his entire career with the organization. His team is finally turning the corner, with teammate Tyrese Haliburton leading the way.

The Pacers' offense is one of the best in the league, and it seems like the team will now be a playoff contender for the foreseeable future. The team has the second-ranked offensive efficiency, and that is because everyone can swing the rock and shoot the deep ball. It is rare to have a big man who can contribute in these areas of the game, and that is what makes Myles Turner such a special player.

The former first-round pick is averaging 16.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, and two blocks per game. He was a member of the All-Rookie Second Team, and he has even led the league in blocks twice. The Pacers even made it to the In-Season Tournament Final.

Who is Myles Turner?

While Turner is most definitely a well-known NBA player, he is perhaps known just as well for his hobbies off of the court. It is well known that Turner is a lover of all things nerdy. He builds Legos and is a die-hard fan of fantasy series like Harry Potter and Star Wars. Turner was even in the news recently when he corrected a reporter by saying, “I build Legos, I don't play with Legos.”

It was obvious it was going to be a big deal for Turner when his team was hosting Star Wars night. Turner did not disappoint either, dressing up as Han Solo.

Turner's outfit was done to perfection and would have stolen the show had he not brought a sidekick, but it was his girlfriend that got the internet talking. Myles Turner's girlfriend is named Aysia Janelle, and she rolled up into the stadium with Turner dressed up as Han Solo's love interest, Princess Leia.

Who is Myles Turner's girlfriend?

Myles Turner's girlfriend is named Aysia Janelle. She is not a public figure, so not much is known about her. Janelle does have a public Instagram page, but she hasn't given too many life updates or posts dedicated to her lifestyle.

However, Janelle does have this romantic picture with Turner posted. Janelle has 4,024 followers on her Instagram, which is a surprisingly low number for someone who is dating a famous NBA player and just went viral for their pregame outfit of choice.

Myles Turner and Aysia Janelle's relationship

Not much is known about Myles Turner's relationship, as the two have kept their relationship pretty private. The Han Solo/Princess Leia outfit coordination was not the first time the two have dressed up as famous movie characters, though. On Halloween, the couple dressed up as Harry Potter characters.

There isn't much else known about Janelle or her relationship with Turner. In fact, it isn't even clear when the two started dating. What is clear is that they seem to have a fun and loving relationship. Janelle clearly gets Turner, as the two seem to share similar interests.