Pacers' Myles Turner embraces the dark side in impressive LEGO collection

Professional athletes need an escape sometimes. Their complete dedication to their team and honing their game requires a copious amount of mental and physical strength. Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner has a found a way to simultaneously keep his mind sharp and unwind during his free time. Courtesy of LEGO.

He previously discussed his love for the classic construction-based hobby, but now he is putting his expansive collection on display for all to see. As Turner himself said, he does not merely fiddle around with LEGO. He takes pride in his builds, and it definitely shines through in his latest Instagram post, via ClutchPoints.

Myles Turner has a “Darth Myles” LEGO set that stands at 7’2 🤯 His entire collection is INSANE 🔥 (via @Original_Turner/ IG) pic.twitter.com/HsFfme8I8L — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 16, 2023

Turner checks all the boxes of a LEGO aficionado. He commemorated one of his poster dunks via hand-placed dots that took him much of the summer to finish. The 27-year-old big man then unveils his LEGO City, a replica of the “Home Alone” house and a miniature Nintendo. Of course, no LEGO exhibit would be complete without a healthy dose of “Star Wars.”

One of his most prized possessions and arguably the most eye-catching piece of the collection is a life-size Darth Vader, or rather Darth Myles, which stands at 7-foot-2 (just a bit taller than Turner's listed height of 6-foot-11). It is a sight to behold, and further evidence that most athletes have a whole different personality off the court.

Pacers fans should be grateful that Myles Turner is showing this side of himself and letting them into his bubble a bit. Hopefully, he can implement the level of ingenuity it takes to pull off those LEGO works of art in the Target Center on Saturday, when slumping Indiana (13-10) battles the Minnesota Timberwolves (18-5).