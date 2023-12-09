Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner shares that he spends multiple hours a day working on building Legos ahead of in-season tournament finals

Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner has a unique hobby when he's not on the court — building legos. Hobby, though, may be an understatement for the projects Turner spends hours a day working on and building. Ahead of the Pacers' in-season tournament finals matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers, Turner spoke about all that goes into his hobby.

“A big, big thing. I build Legos, I don’t play with Legos,” Turner shared. “It's literally all I do in my downtime. It's a way for me to take my mind off of things. At least 3-4 hours of my day i’m putting stuff together. I’ve already built 12 different projects. I've counted everything, I’ve gone through 120,000 Legos since the season started,” via the NBA on X.

This is not the first time Turner has shared about his legos. He's previously showcased his lego builds and projects on social media, which include Lego Star Wars statues, Lego buildings, a giant Lego Mario statue and much more. He doesn't just show his builds, but displays them with frames, cases and shelves in a showcase.

My @LEGO_Group Brick Collection So Far! I’ve Been Getting Multiple Request For A Look Into What I’ve Been Working On This OffSeason! I Appreciate Y’all’s Interest 🙏🏾

Comment What Set/Build I Should Work On This Season To Add To My Flock! pic.twitter.com/4NpWS7kRdK — Myles Turner (@Original_Turner) October 1, 2023

When he's not busy with Legos, the former 11th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft is averaging 17.1 points, eight rebounds, 1.4 assists and 2.1 blocks per game on the court this season. The 2x NBA blocks leader is one of the better defenders in the league. He most recently played a pivotal role in the Pacers' semifinals win over the Milwaukee Bucks, when he put up 26 points, 10 rebounds and two assists while having a huge dunk over Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo.