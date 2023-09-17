The Washington Nationals are on the road trying to avoid the sweep as they take on the Milwaukee Brewers. This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Nationals-Brewers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch.

The Nationals are riding a five game losing streak heading into Sunday. They were never in playoff contention, so this does not hurt them. In fact, it helps them more than hurts considering the draft position they will end up having. Washington has been hitting just .213 during their five game losing streak. They have just 12 extra base hits, and scored 20 runs in those five games. On the mound, the Nationals have a 5.23 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, and he has a 5.9 K/9. Only one of their five starts have been quality during the losing streak.

The Brewers have won seven of their last 10 games, and they have extended their divisional lead to 6.5 games. The Chicago Cubs were hot on their tails, but Milwaukee has been playing just as well in the second half of the season. While the Cubs have been losing lately, the Brewers kept winning, and it looks like they have locked in their spot at the top of the division. Milwaukee's starting pitching has been a big part of that, and their big-3 of Brandon Woodruff, Corbin Burnes, and Freddy Peralta will be a scary matchup for any of their opponents in the playoffs.

The Nationals will start Patrick Corbin in this game. Milwaukee will hand the ball to Brandon Woodruff.

Here are the Nationals-Brewers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Nationals-Brewers Odds

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (+106)

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (-128)

Over: 7.5 (-122)

Under: 7.5 (+100)

How To Watch Nationals vs. Brewers

TV: MASN, Bally Sports Wisconsin

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 2:10 PM ET/11:10 AM PT

Why The Nationals Could Cover The Spread

The Nationals need Patrick Corbin to have a big game in this one. Corbin often gets hit around, and he is one of the more hittable pitchers in the MLB at this point in his career. However, he does have a few good starts. Corbin is coming off a very solid start against the Pittsburgh Pirates. He went 6 2/3 innings, allowed five hits, two runs, and struck out eight in the win for the Nationals. It is a harder matchup against the Brewers, but the Nationals should be able to cover the spread if Corbin can have a similar start. He will need to keep to a three-run maximum, but the Nationals will have to rely on Patrick Corbin.

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

Woodruff has been the Brewers' best pitcher lately. He made his return at the beginning of August, and he has been lights out. He has allowed more than two earned runs in just one of his seven starts since then. However, what is more impressive is his start to September. Woodruff has started two games this month, and he has not allowed a run. He has thrown 16 innings, allowed just eight hits, walked only three, and struck out 13 this month. He has been almost unhittable, and when people do get on base, they are not scoring. With the Nationals struggling lately, and their inability to score runs, Woodruff is in for another great game in this one.

In four home starts this season, Woodruff has allowed just three runs in 25 1/3 innings pitched. His strikeouts are up at home, as well. Woodruff has been great this season, but he is even better when pitching at home. With this being a home game for the Brewers, Woodruff will be at his best. He should be able to shut down the Nationals and help the Brewers cover the spread.

Final Nationals-Brewers Prediction & Pick

This is not a game you should overthink. The Brewers are the better team, and they are also starting the better pitcher. I expect the Brewers to roll through and cover the spread.

Final Nationals-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Brewers -1.5 (-128), Over 7.5 (-120)