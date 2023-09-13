The Washington Nationals are on the road to take on the Pittsburgh Pirates for game three of a four game series. This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Nationals-Pirates prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Nationals are one of the more ‘surprising' teams this season. They were never meant to be good, but people did expect the Nationals to finish towards the bottom of the MLB. In reality, the Nationals have the sixth-worst record in baseball. It is still not great, but just 3.5 games seperate them from the Cleveland Guardians who have the 12th-worst record in baseball. Washington has a lot of young talent and potential on their team, and this season has been a little bit of a positive sign for them. There seems to be a lot to be excited for when it comes to the future in Washington D.C.

The Pirates are in fourth place in the NL Central division, so they are right where everyone expected. They had a short stretch of baseball when they were at the top of the division and looking like a playoff team, though. They were hitting the ball well, all their pitchers were throwing well, and they had a few very solid bullpen arms to shut it down in the late innings. That magic quickly faded, but it was a good sign for things to come. Pittsburgh is not far off from being a good team, but the end of this season is going to feel slow for them.

Jackson Rutledge will be making his MLB debut in this game. Colin Selby will take the ball for the Pirates.

Here are the Nationals-Pirates MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Nationals-Pirates Odds

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-176)

Pittsburgh Pirates: -1.5 (+146)

Over: 9 (-118)

Under: 9 (-104)

How To Watch Nationals vs. Pirates

TV: MASN, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh

Stream: MLB TV subscription

For the inside story on the top 10 brawls in MLB history, listen below:

Time: 6:35 PM ET/3:35 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Nationals Could Cover The Spread

The Pirates are using an opener in this game, but he has not been pitching well. In September, Selby has just four innings pitched in five appearances, and he has allowed seven hits, nine runs, and walked five. He has not been able to command the ball, and when he does, he allows opponents to put good wood on it. The Nationals are not the best hitting team when it comes to power output, but they are 11th in batting average, so they can hit a little bit. Scoring early in the game can be devastating for the opposing team, and the Nationals can do that in this game. If they can get to Selby early, they should be able to cover the spread.

Why The Pirates Could Cover The Spread

The Pirates need to get to the rookie pitcher in this game. It is very tough for rookies to have a good MLB debut, especially as a pitcher. We have seen a few have great debuts, but there are some that struggle for a few starts before finding their groove. I think Rutledge will be on of those players. He is a very good pitcher with a lot of talent, but the adrenaline and nerves will get to him. The Pirates just need to hit the mistakes and they will cover this spread.

Final Nationals-Pirates Prediction & Pick

This game should be a close one. When it comes to picking a winner, I can not trust the Pirates' pitching staff to win this game. I am going to put my money on the Nationals to cover the spread.

Final Nationals-Pirates Prediction & Pick: Nationals +1.5 (-176), Under 9 (-104)