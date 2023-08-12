NBA 2K23 Season 9 brings the love to Kobe – the legendary cover athlete for NBA 2K24 – along with other features and teasers for the upcoming game that's launching this September. Meanwhile, this also marks the final season that players will be playing on until the servers shut down some time from now. With many fans not jumping to the new game right away, this season is special for them. For everyone else, it's just the hype train to ride until the release of the next game about a month from now.
NBA 2K23 Season 9 Release Date: August 11, 2023
As usual, NBA 2K23 Season 9's release date is on a Friday, and it comes out on August 11, 2023, this time. As the final season of the game, we'll be seeing season 9 lasting until the servers shut down in about a year and a half. Meanwhile, the last season heralds the new game by previewing and teasing the new game's themes and look, especially in The City. If you've been looking forward to the new game, NBA 2K23 Season 9 will just hype you up even more. Can you spot all of the hints and easter eggs that will tell you some information about the upcoming new game's debut season?
The following are the rewards you will get for the final season of NBA 2K23. Here are all of the things that you can be working for until the end of the life of the servers for the game, for both MyTEAM and MyCAREER game modes.
NBA 2K23 Season 9 MyTEAM Rewards
Here are the rewards for NBA 2K23 Season 9 MyTEAM Rewards:
Level 1 – Hall of Fame Badge Pack
Level 2 – Free Agent Award Pack
Level 3 – 3 Tokens
Level 4 – Sharpshooter Award Pack
Level 5 – Season 9 Ball
Level 6 – Emerald Prize Ball
Level 7 – Ascension!
Level 8 – Deluxe All-Time NBA Award Pack
Level 9 – Sapphire Prize Ball
Level 10 – Hall of Fame Badge Pack
Level 11 – 5 Tokens
Level 12 – Ascension!
Level 13 – Sharpshooter Deluxe Award Pack
Level 14 – Ruby Prize Ball
Level 15 – Hall of Fame Badge Pack
Level 16 – Ascension!
Level 17 – 10 Tokes
Level 18 – Amethyst Prize Ball
Level 19 – Deluxe All-Time NBA Award Pack
Level 20 – Hall of Fame Badge Pack
Level 21 – 25 Tokens
Level 22 – Season 9 Damond Shoe Pack
Level 23 – Ascension!
Level 24 – Diamond Prize Ball
Level 25 – Hall of Fame Badge Pack
Level 26 – Ascension!
Level 27 – 50 Tokens
Level 28 – Season 9 Diamond Shoe Pack
Level 29 – Next Deluxe Award Pack
Level 30 – Season 9 Hall of Fame Badge Option Pack (Pick 5)
Level 31 – Ascension!
Level 32 – Pink Diamond Prize Ball
Level 33 – 75 Tokens
Level 34 – Ascension!
Level 35 – Season 9 Hall of Fame Badge Option Pack (Pick 10)
Level 36 – 100 Tokens
Level 37 – Every Diamond Shoe Boost
Level 38 – Invincible Unactionable Deluxe Pack
Level 39 – 25,000 MT
Level 40 – Level 40 End Game Option Pack
NBA 2K23 Season 9 MyCAREER Rewards
Here are the rewards that you can earn in NBA 2K23 Season 9 MyCAREER Rewards:
Level 1 – Season 9 Tee
Level 2 – Season 9 Ball
Level 3 – NBA Team Green Release (76ers, Suns, Blazers, Warriors, Thunder, Wizards)
Level 4 – New Jumpshot Meters
Level 5 – Basketball Star Indicator
Level 6 – Free Agent Vince Carter
Level 7 – Boosted Arm Sleeve (+1 Dunk)
Level 8 – Season 9 Emote Pack #1
Level 9 – 30-minute 2XP Coin
Level 10 – Four-Seater Gold Cart
Level 11 – Pelicans and Suns Banners
Level 12 – Crown Indicator
Level 13 – Season 9 Emote Pack #2
Level 14 – Boosted Arm Sleeve (+1 3PT Shooting)
Level 15 – Flying Magic Carpet
Level 16 – Fire and Air Banners
Level 17 – Free Agent Dwyane Wade
Level 18 – 1-hour 2XP Coin
Level 19 – Season 9 Emote Pack #3
Level 20 – Turbo-Powered Pocket Bike
Level 21 – Gatorade Boosts (15 Games)
Level 22 – Air and Dream Banners
Level 23 – Free Agent Steph Curry
Level 24 – Season 9 Ski Goggles
Level 25 – Baseball Helmet
Level 26 – 1-hour 2XP Coin
Level 27 – Season 9 Emote Pack #4
Level 28 – Authentic NBA Player Jersey
Level 29 – Spurs Dynasty and Graffiti Banners
Level 30 – Drone ft. Teleportation Technology
Level 31 – Boosted Arm Sleeve (+1 Ball Handling)
Level 32 – Lakers Big Three and Jumpman Banners
Level 33 – Season 9 Emote Pack #5
Level 34 – Free Agent Nikola Jokic
Level 35 – Jabbawockeez Mascot + Signature Dances/Emotes
Level 36 – 2-hour 2XP Coin
Level 37 – Personal Glider
Level 38 – Season 9 Suit
Level 39 – Extra Badge Point
Level 40 – Core Badge Patterns (new-gen) / G.O.A.T. Mascot (previous-gen)
NBA 2K23 Season 9 Patch Notes
As the life cycle of NBA 2K23 reaches a plateau, the game hasn't been updated for a while, and the last update has actually taken place way back in May. This is also based on the official courtside report page, which hasn't even seen its Season 9 article come out. With that being said, we're already at a point where fans and players alike are more interested in NBA 2K24 than anything else, so at this point having new updates would not be that felt anyway. In any case, we'll see you guys on the court again next time when we arrive at NBA 2K24, where we will go on another journey starting with Season 1. See you at the courtside!