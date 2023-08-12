NBA 2K23 Season 9 brings the love to Kobe – the legendary cover athlete for NBA 2K24 – along with other features and teasers for the upcoming game that's launching this September. Meanwhile, this also marks the final season that players will be playing on until the servers shut down some time from now. With many fans not jumping to the new game right away, this season is special for them. For everyone else, it's just the hype train to ride until the release of the next game about a month from now.

NBA 2K23 Season 9 Release Date: August 11, 2023

As usual, NBA 2K23 Season 9's release date is on a Friday, and it comes out on August 11, 2023, this time. As the final season of the game, we'll be seeing season 9 lasting until the servers shut down in about a year and a half. Meanwhile, the last season heralds the new game by previewing and teasing the new game's themes and look, especially in The City. If you've been looking forward to the new game, NBA 2K23 Season 9 will just hype you up even more. Can you spot all of the hints and easter eggs that will tell you some information about the upcoming new game's debut season?

The following are the rewards you will get for the final season of NBA 2K23. Here are all of the things that you can be working for until the end of the life of the servers for the game, for both MyTEAM and MyCAREER game modes.

NBA 2K23 Season 9 MyTEAM Rewards

Here are the rewards for NBA 2K23 Season 9 MyTEAM Rewards:

Level 1 – Hall of Fame Badge Pack

Level 2 – Free Agent Award Pack

Level 3 – 3 Tokens

Level 4 – Sharpshooter Award Pack

Level 5 – Season 9 Ball

Level 6 – Emerald Prize Ball

Level 7 – Ascension!

Level 8 – Deluxe All-Time NBA Award Pack

Level 9 – Sapphire Prize Ball

Level 10 – Hall of Fame Badge Pack

Level 11 – 5 Tokens

Level 12 – Ascension!

Level 13 – Sharpshooter Deluxe Award Pack

Level 14 – Ruby Prize Ball

Level 15 – Hall of Fame Badge Pack

Level 16 – Ascension!

Level 17 – 10 Tokes

Level 18 – Amethyst Prize Ball

Level 19 – Deluxe All-Time NBA Award Pack

Level 20 – Hall of Fame Badge Pack

Level 21 – 25 Tokens

Level 22 – Season 9 Damond Shoe Pack

Level 23 – Ascension!

Level 24 – Diamond Prize Ball

Level 25 – Hall of Fame Badge Pack

Level 26 – Ascension!

Level 27 – 50 Tokens

Level 28 – Season 9 Diamond Shoe Pack

Level 29 – Next Deluxe Award Pack

Level 30 – Season 9 Hall of Fame Badge Option Pack (Pick 5)

Level 31 – Ascension!

Level 32 – Pink Diamond Prize Ball

Level 33 – 75 Tokens

Level 34 – Ascension!

Level 35 – Season 9 Hall of Fame Badge Option Pack (Pick 10)

Level 36 – 100 Tokens

Level 37 – Every Diamond Shoe Boost

Level 38 – Invincible Unactionable Deluxe Pack

Level 39 – 25,000 MT

Level 40 – Level 40 End Game Option Pack

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

NBA 2K23 Season 9 MyCAREER Rewards

Here are the rewards that you can earn in NBA 2K23 Season 9 MyCAREER Rewards:

Level 1 – Season 9 Tee

Level 2 – Season 9 Ball

Level 3 – NBA Team Green Release (76ers, Suns, Blazers, Warriors, Thunder, Wizards)

Level 4 – New Jumpshot Meters

Level 5 – Basketball Star Indicator

Level 6 – Free Agent Vince Carter

Level 7 – Boosted Arm Sleeve (+1 Dunk)

Level 8 – Season 9 Emote Pack #1

Level 9 – 30-minute 2XP Coin

Level 10 – Four-Seater Gold Cart

Level 11 – Pelicans and Suns Banners

Level 12 – Crown Indicator

Level 13 – Season 9 Emote Pack #2

Level 14 – Boosted Arm Sleeve (+1 3PT Shooting)

Level 15 – Flying Magic Carpet

Level 16 – Fire and Air Banners

Level 17 – Free Agent Dwyane Wade

Level 18 – 1-hour 2XP Coin

Level 19 – Season 9 Emote Pack #3

Level 20 – Turbo-Powered Pocket Bike

Level 21 – Gatorade Boosts (15 Games)

Level 22 – Air and Dream Banners

Level 23 – Free Agent Steph Curry

Level 24 – Season 9 Ski Goggles

Level 25 – Baseball Helmet

Level 26 – 1-hour 2XP Coin

Level 27 – Season 9 Emote Pack #4

Level 28 – Authentic NBA Player Jersey

Level 29 – Spurs Dynasty and Graffiti Banners

Level 30 – Drone ft. Teleportation Technology

Level 31 – Boosted Arm Sleeve (+1 Ball Handling)

Level 32 – Lakers Big Three and Jumpman Banners

Level 33 – Season 9 Emote Pack #5

Level 34 – Free Agent Nikola Jokic

Level 35 – Jabbawockeez Mascot + Signature Dances/Emotes

Level 36 – 2-hour 2XP Coin

Level 37 – Personal Glider

Level 38 – Season 9 Suit

Level 39 – Extra Badge Point

Level 40 – Core Badge Patterns (new-gen) / G.O.A.T. Mascot (previous-gen)

NBA 2K23 Season 9 Patch Notes

As the life cycle of NBA 2K23 reaches a plateau, the game hasn't been updated for a while, and the last update has actually taken place way back in May. This is also based on the official courtside report page, which hasn't even seen its Season 9 article come out. With that being said, we're already at a point where fans and players alike are more interested in NBA 2K24 than anything else, so at this point having new updates would not be that felt anyway. In any case, we'll see you guys on the court again next time when we arrive at NBA 2K24, where we will go on another journey starting with Season 1. See you at the courtside!