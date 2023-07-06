Kobe Bryant – the legendary Black Mamba – is the NBA 2K24 Black Mamba Edition and NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition cover athlete.

Bryant, the Eighth Wonder of The World, is the NBA 2K24 cover athlete. Today, 2K announced the 5-time NBA Champion, 18-time All-Star, 2-time finals MVP, and 11-time ALL-NBA first teamer will appear on the cover of the Black Mamba Edition as well as the Kobe Bryant edition. Bryant was perhaps the most complete player in NBA history. Not only was he a 2-time NBA scoring champion, he was a 9-time NBA all-defensive first teamer.

On January 26th, 2021, Bryant and his thirteen year old daughter, Gianna, along with seven others died in a devastating helicopter crash. The accident shocked the whole nation. To this day people still hold tributes to one of the greatest to ever play on the court. Take-Two Interactive is paying homage to Bryant once again by marking his return to the NBA 2K series.

The Black Mamba Edition Cover shows a picture of Kobe from his later years in his career, when he was an established player with Hall-Of-Fame status already locked in.

The Kobe Bryant Edition dons a much younger Bryant, wearing his No. 8 jersey and rocking the hairstyle.

Bryant changed his number from 8 to 24 in the 2006-2007 season. “Then 24 is a growth from that,” Bryant said in an interview with Baxter Holmes of ESPN. “Physical attributes aren't there the way they used to be, but the maturity level is greater. Marriage, kids. Start having a broader perspective being one of the older guys on the team now, as opposed to being the youngest. Things evolve.”

Bryant was one of the most celebrated athletes in sports history. His 2k24 cover marks his fourth overall appearance on the NBA 2K cover. Bryant had been the cover athlete for the NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition, NBA 2K17 Legend Edition, and NBA 2K10. Stay tuned for more cover athlete reveals, along with pricing and pre-order details coming soon.

*All NBA 2K24 Cover Photos are Courtesy of 2K, Visual Concepts, and Take-Two Interactive.

