Arenas brought the receipts for when he claims he took gear from Michael Jordan.

Former Washington Wizards guard Gilbert Arenas recently guested on Podcast P with Paul George and shared a must-hear hilarious story about how he ended up with some Michael Jordan gear and got his son to get them inked by Jordan.

Now Gilbert Arenas has brought the receipts:

Yall want me to be a liar so bad…Here's all my Michael Jordan gear I USED in-game and stole. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/hLEgnpHhDX — Gilbert Arenas (@GilsArenaShow) January 23, 2024

Arenas' first season with the Wizards (2003-04) was also the first season since Michael Jordan retired for good, so there was plenty of Jordan's stuff left behind, much of which found their way into the possession of Arenas.

But even though Jordan ditched the clothes and gear when he left the Wizards, he was still very much familiar with the items, hence the hilarious moment between Gilbert Arenas' son and the six-time NBA champion.

Said Arenas, “There's items that his team searches for on the Internet to see. Like, let's say you got some PEs [Player Editions], right? They're just made for you. So if he ever see them on the net being sold, he knows what every item [is].”

Gilbert Arenas continued the story, “So, I had my son, when he was in Jordan camp, had my son go up there and get it signed, and he was like, hey, where'd you get this? As soon as my son put [it on the table, Jordan was], like, ‘hey, where'd you get this?’ He was like ‘my dad.’ [Jordan] was like, ‘who is your dad?’ He was like, ‘Gilbert.’ Jordan said ‘I knew it. Where's the rest of the shit?’

Arenas played for eight seasons with the Wizards and averaged 25 points, 5.7 assists, and 4.2 rebounds with the team. Jordan spent two seasons in Washington where he put up averages of 21.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 4.4 assists.