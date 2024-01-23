When the opportunity presented itself, Gilbert Arenas took advantage.

Former Washington Wizards scoring machine Gilbert Arenas recently guested on Podcast P with Paul George and shared a must-hear hilarious story about how he ended up with some Michael Jordan gears and how he got his son to get them inked by the GOAT.

Gilbert Arenas reveals how he got Michael Jordan's gears

“There's items that his team searches for on the Internet to see. Like, let's say you got some PEs [Player Editions], right? They're just made for you. So if he ever see them on the [inter]net being sold, he knows what every item [is]. So I had my son, when he was in Jordan camp, had my son go up there and get it signed, and he was like, hey, where'd you get this? As soon as my son put [it on the table, Jordan was], like, ‘hey, where'd you get this?’ He was like ‘my dad.’ [Jordan] was like, ‘who is your dad?’ He was like, ‘Gilbert.’ Jordan said ‘I knew it. Where's the rest of the shit?’

It can be remembered that Arenas' first season with the Wizards (2003-04) was also the first season since Michael Jordan retired for good, so there was plenty of MJ stuff left behind, many of which found their way into the possession of Agent Zero. But even though Jordan ditched the gears, he was still very much familiar with the items, hence the hilarious moment between Arenas' son and the six-time NBA champion.

“Because when he left, he left all his game and practice stuff. Right? His bag. So when he's seen that, he knew that was his stuff. So he's like, give me the rest of the shit. And then he signed all his old practice [stuff]. So I have his undergame practice shorts, undergame game shorts, had his orthotics – I wore his orthotics during my career. Oh y’all thought y’all getting Agent Zero? Y’all getting Agent Zero and MJ.”

Arenas played for eight seasons with the Wizards and averaged 25.0 points, 5.7 assists, and 4.2 rebounds with the team. As for Michael Jordan, he spent two seasons in Washington where he put up averages of 21.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 4.4 assists.