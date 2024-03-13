John Wall is one of the most electric talents to ever play in the NBA. He established himself with the Washington Wizards and last played for the Los Angeles Clippers during the 2022-23 season. However, things were not always easy for him. The star point guard opened up about his mental health struggles on a podcast with two former Miami Heat players.
This article contains mentions of self-harm: viewer discretion is advised.
John Wall details the mental health struggles he needed to overcome while in the NBA
John Wall entered the NBA in 2010 when the Wizards selected him with the first overall draft pick. Wall showed great promise as an athletic scorer with a high motor. Unfortunately, he dealt with ongoing injury woes from 2017 to 2020, which hampered his availability and production.
To make matters worse, Wall struggled with his mental health. Years later, Wall opens up to former Heat players Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller about his battles.
“Twice I wanted to commit suicide, but I was like ‘Man, if I take myself away from this earth, I'm failing my kids. Like, who gonna be there to raise them?” Wall said on The OGs Show.
In addition to battling a devastating Achilles injury in 2019, Wall dealt with the passing of his mother, and later on, his grandmother during the COVID-19 pandemic. Thankfully, Wall had support from his closest friends, got the help he needed, and is in a better place.
All in all, if there is one thing to take away from John Wall's journey, it is that there is hope in the deepest of struggles. Wall overcame challenges, and despite being a year removed from his Clippers tenure, the 2024 free agent desires to make an impactful return to the court.