When John Wall was playing at Kentucky basketball, he was one of the best players in college hoops. He was then drafted by the Washington Wizards, and he had a lot of successful seasons there. After his time was up in Washington, Wall played for the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Clippers. He doesn't have a team right now, but he is looking for a potential return.
John Wall has been a good player at all of his stops and up until he played for the Clippers, he was still having seasons where he was averaging over 20 PPG. His numbers went down when he was in Los Angeles, but he was also playing a lot less. As Wall got older, it became harder to play so many minutes.
With the Clippers, Wall averaged 22.2 minutes per game, 11.4 PPG, 2.7 RPG and 5.2 APG. Wall was a solid contributor, and he has thought about making a return to the NBA in a similar role.
“I think the biggest thing for me is a lot of people be like I’m an alpha dog, but for me, when I went to the Clippers I didn’t care about being the man,” Wall said during a recent appearance on The OG’s Podcast W/ Udonis Haslem & Mike Miller . “That’s a thing I want to get out there for the people to understand, I don’t care about being the guy that was an All-Star averaging 20 and 10 before. Like I might not be that same player, but I was averaging 11 and seven in 20 minutes. So I feel like I can still help a team.”
Wall clearly isn't concerned about being the go-to guy. He understands that he is out his of prime, but he still wants to be involved and play the game of basketball. He was a solid role player with the Clippers, and we'll see if he is able to continue his career somewhere else.