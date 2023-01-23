The NBA is in full swing as the Milwaukee Bucks (29-17) make the short road trip to face the Detroit Pistons (12-36). Both teams are in need of a win. Stay tuned for our NBA odds series for our Bucks-Pistons prediction and pick.

The Bucks sit near the top of the Eastern Conference in third place and five and a half games behind the leading Boston Celtics. They lost their last time out against a tough Cavaliers team they haven’t had much luck with this season. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton have been sidelined for some time now, but they are expected to return to the lineup Monday.

The Pistons are returning from overseas after playing in Paris against the Chicago Bulls. They dropped that game 126-108 as Zach LaVine popped off for 30 points. They’ve had a long flight back to the United States coupled with a short week of practice and rest — it’ll be interesting to see how fatigue plays a part for them. They’ll be without Isaiah Stewart in this one along with other key players.

Here are the Bucks-Pistons NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Bucks-Pistons Odds

Milwaukee Bucks: -11 (-112)

Detroit Pistons: +11 (-108)

Over: 237.5 (-110)

Under: 237.5 (-110)

How To Watch Bucks vs. Pistons

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Detroit

Stream: NBA League Pass, fuboTV

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread

The Milwaukee Bucks are in a good spot at this point in the season despite some injury woes. They’re comfortably in the 3-spot and can catch up to the Celtics if they are able to string some wins together. When healthy, this team can compete for a championship on any day of the week. It’ll be a big focal point for them moving forward to remain healthy and available for those tough playoff series we’ve seen the Bucks outlast. Stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton are both probable to return in this one, offering an invaluable boost to the Bucks’ lineup. Their opponents will be coming off of a long road trip, so the Bucks will want to push the ball up the court and score points quickly. Look for a big game from Antetokounmpo in his return as the Bucks will try to sail past the Pistons.

Why The Pistons Could Cover The Spread

The Detroit Pistons had the honor of playing in front of the French NBA fans in their overseas exhibition against the Bulls. In attendance? The presumed No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama. While the Pistons couldn’t get the win against the Chicago Bulls, at least they got to see their possible future teammate sitting courtside. It has been a dreadful season for this young, talented core of Pistons, and that’s exactly why they’re in contention for the first pick in the draft. Since Cade Cunningham has been out, Detroit has struggled to keep games close and score like they were able to with their star point guard on the floor. Jaden Ivey has been a pleasant addition and is beginning to really come into his own as a player in this league. It’s exciting to watch the young rookie cook — he’ll have to chef up something nice for the Pistons to win this game. The spread is telling, especially against the now-healthy Bucks.

Final Bucks-Pistons Prediction & Pick

Detroit is deserving of the No. 1 pick and basketball is more fun when the Pistons are good. However, the Bucks will be too much in this one. They’re still a few years away, but stay patient, Pistons fans. Your time will come. I like the Bucks to cover the spread here.

Final Bucks-Pistons Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Bucks -11 (-112)