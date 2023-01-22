In a massive development for the Milwaukee Bucks, both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton are expected to return soon following a spell on the sidelines due to injuries.

Antetokounmpo and Middleton have been listed as probable for Monday against the Detroit Pistons, indicating that there is a high chance for them to play in the game, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Giannis has been out since January 11 due to a knee injury. He mas missed five straight games because of the issue, with Milwaukee going 2-3 in that span.

Meanwhile, Middleton has been sidelined since December 15 as he also nurses a knee issue. An MCL sprain from last season forced Middleton to sit out the first 20 games of 2022-23. Unfortunately, he just couldn’t catch a break from knee injuries as he has now missed their last 18 matches as well, suiting up in just seven games so far this campaign. Middleton was even sent to the G League so he can practice and get more reps to strengthen his knee.

Fortunately for the Bucks, the wait for their Top 2 players could be over soon. With that said, they could also restart their climb in the Eastern Conference after it was halted by Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton’s absences.

Milwaukee has remained third in the East with a 29-17 record, though they just have a one-game lead from the fifth-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers and just half a game over the fourth-seeded Brooklyn Nets. Antetokounmpo and Middleton’s potential return certainly couldn’t have come at a better time for the team.