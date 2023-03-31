The Los Angeles Clippers (41-36) visit the Memphis Grizzlies (48-28) on Friday night! Action tips off at 8:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Clippers-Grizzlies prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Clippers-Grizzlies NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Clippers-Grizzlies Odds

Los Angeles Clippers: +5 (-110)

Memphis Grizzlies: -5 (-110)

Over: 236.5 (-110)

Under: 236.5 (-110)

How To Watch Clippers vs. Grizzlies

TV: Bally SoCal, Bally Southeast

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread

Last 10 & Standing: 7-3 (Fifth in the West)

ATS Record: 39-38 (51%)

Over Record: 36-41 (47%)

Los Angeles gets their second crack in as many nights at Memphis. After handling the Grizzlies 141-132 despite missing both of their stars, the Clippers maintained their fifth-place spot in the West. Additionally, they ensured a series win over the Grizzlies thanks to a 135-129 win earlier this month. Despite all of that, the Clippers enter tonight as five-point underdogs and thus have a great chance to cover given their track record.

The Clippers feature a well-balanced team that gets most of its work done on the defensive end. The Clippers allow just 112.8 PPG – the 12th-best mark in the league. They’ve been getting gradually better on the offensive end as well despite their 20th ranking in scoring. The Clippers are especially strong from beyond the arc as they shoot the fourth-highest percentage from deep and average the ninth-most threes per game. That bodes well for their chances of covering tonight considering the Grizzlies allow the eighth-most threes per game.

If the Clippers are going to cover tonight they’re going to need another big night from one of their guards. Russell Westbrook stole the headlines with 36 points in Wednesday’s win, but Eric Gordon (14 points), Terrance Mann (11 points), and Bone Hyland (20 points) all played critical roles as well. Los Angeles’ biggest strength is its depth as they have a plethora of NBA veterans on their roster. With all that talent in one place, it can be hard for both betters and the opposition to figure out who is going to be a focal point. That being said, with Kawhi still questionable, look for one of their ball handlers to have another big night.

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread

Last 10 & Standing: 8-2 (Second in the West)

ATS Record: 35-39-2 (47%)

Over Record: 34-40-2 (46%)

Memphis suffered a shocking loss to Los Angeles earlier this week – especially considering neither Kawhi Leonard nor Paul George played. That being said, this Grizzlies team is still rolling as they’ve won six of their last seven games. They’re essentially locked into the No. 2 spot in the West barring a complete collapse by either Denver or themselves. While Memphis hasn’t beaten LA yet this season, they have a strong chance to cover the spread now that more of their full squad is back in the mix.

Memphis had a rough stretch there for a few weeks but appeared to be back and firing on all cylinders prior to Wednesday’s loss. Even still, the Grizzlies have been playing like one of the most well-rounded teams in the league as they rank eighth in scoring and 11th in points allowed. They are especially strong in the interior as they average the most points in the paint per game while holding the opposition to the fifth-fewest. Consequently, the Grizzlies have been stellar on the offensive glass, averaging the fourth-most offensive rebounds per game while holding the sixth-highest offensive rebound rate. That being said, Memphis’ has struggled to rebound since the injuries to Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke. Nevertheless, they dominated LA on the glass this week to the tune of 45-32.

If the Grizzlies are going to break through a cover (winning their first game against the Clippers this season), they’re going to need Ja Morant to have another big night. Ja’s counting stats were solid in Wednesday’s loss as he racked up 36 points and nine rebounds. However, he shot just 11/28 from the floor and turned the ball over eight times. A player of Morant’s caliber can’t afford to shoot that poorly and turn the ball over that much. With Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson back in the fold to help take some of the load off Ja, look for Morant to have a much more efficient performance.

Final Clippers-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

Although LA just beat Memphis (for the second time this month), it took Russell Westbrook turning the clock back to 2017 and having his best game of the year. I don’t anticipate that happening twice in a row – especially with Jaren Jackson, Desmond Bane, and Tyus Jones available tonight.

Final Clippers-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Memphis Grizzlies -5 (-110)