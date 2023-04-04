Aidan Cotter is a freelance Sports Betting/Fantasy writer for ClutchPoints. He specializes in NBA and NFL betting but also contributes towards College Football and College Basketball predictions.

The Denver Nuggets (52-26) visit the Houston Rockets (19-60) on Tuesday night! Action tips off at 8:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Nuggets-Rockets prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Nuggets-Rockets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Nuggets-Rockets Odds

Denver Nuggets: -8.5 (-110)

Houston Rockets: +8.5 (-110)

Over: 230 (-110)

Under: 230 (-110)

How To Watch Nuggets vs. Rockets

TV: Attitude 2, ATTSN Southwest

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread

Last 10 & Standing: 6-4 (First in the West)

ATS Record: 42-35-1 (55%)

Over Record: 36-41-1 (47%)

Denver may have lost two of its last three games, but the Nuggets remain one of the best teams in the league. They’ve all but wrapped up the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and as a result, have little to play for tonight against the worst team in the West. Consequently, the team rested star center Nikola Jokic in each of their last three games. They listed Jokic as questionable tonight – the same designation he received before sitting out Sunday’s game. It may be unlikely the two-time MVP plays in such a meaningless game but Denver features enough quality players that could easily cover against a team they’ve beaten by double-digits each of the prior three matchups.

If Jokic is out, look for point guard Jamal Murray to see increased usage. In six games without Jokic this season, Murray lead the team with 22.5 PPG and 8.0 APG. Murray’s 2022-23 season has been marked by inconsistency as he continues to get his feet wet after a major injury. That being said, Murray is coming off a 26-point night in their win over Golden State and has eclipsed 20 points in three of his last four games. Additionally, Murray averaged 29.7 PPG on 64% shooting in their three wins over Houston. While missing his star center could hurt, his subsequent increase in usage rate should offset the missing playmaking Joikic provides.

The X-factors for the Nuggets tonight are their forwards. Both Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter Jr. stepped up big time in games Jokic missed this season. In such games, Gordon averaged 19.4 PPG and 8.3 RPG. He got a chance to show his all-around game in their last two outings, wracking up 39 points, 18 rebounds, and 13 assists. As for MPJ, he chipped in 16.4 PPG but managed a paltry 25% three-point percentage. Porter Jr. is coming off a monster night against the Warriors in which he dropped 29 points and 11 rebounds. Considering Houston boasts one of the weakest defenses in the NBA, expect the shot-hungry Porter Jr. to feast tonight.

Why The Rockets Could Cover The Spread

Last 10 & Standing: 2-8 (15th in the West)

ATS Record: 31-44-4 (41%)

Over Record: 40-38-1 (51%)

Houston has long been eliminated from the playoffs but the young Rockets still have plenty to play for. The Rockets have been in tank mode for quite some time but that has given them a chance to evaluate their young players. That being said, as far as tonight goes, the Rockets face an uphill battle against a team they’ve lost by double-digits to in each of the previous three matchups. However, with Nikola Jokic potentially out, the Rockets could surprise the Nuggets especially considering Denver’s poor road record.

While the Rockets haven’t been playing anything close to good basketball of late, they do have a chance to cover tonight thanks to their recent guard play. Both Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. have been balling of late. Green leads the way with 23.8 PPG and 5.0 APG. He is shooting 45% over that span – a vast improvement over the beginning of the season. He was especially effective in their last two games, racking up 56 points and 12 assists. Although Denver held him to 16.7 PPG in the three prior meetings, look for Green to put up better numbers at home.

As for Kevin Porter, he enters tonight as hot as he has been all season. Over his last four games, KPJ averaged 27.5 PPG on a highly-efficient 53% shooting. With 5.0 threes per game on 50% three-point shooting, the talented guard could erupt against a shaky Denver defense. He previously found considerable success against the Nuggets, averaging 17.5 PPG and 5.5 APG. Considering the Nuggets just gave up 64 combined to Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Dante DiVincenzo, don’t be surprised if both guards record big nights.

Final Nuggets-Rockets Prediction & Pick

This is one you want to wait and see the pregame injury report for. If Jokic plays, the Nuggets should absolutely roll and cover with ease. However, considering he has missed three straight games and Denver’s road record is just 19-19, the Rockets should be able to keep things tight if Jokic is out.

Final Nuggets-Rockets Prediction & Pick: Houston Rockets +8.5 (-110)