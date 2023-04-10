Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

The NBA Most Valuable Player Award is given to the best player of the regular season. Throughout the years, we’ve seen various stars take MVP honors after a stellar regular season. Although an MVP performance is expected to translate in the playoffs when it matters most, there are times when an MVP experiences a collapse during the postseason for a variety of reasons. For this piece, let’s take a look at 10 NBA MVPs that struggled in the NBA Playoffs.

MVP stats: 31.6 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 10.4 assists per game, 43% FG

Playoff Stats: 37.4 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 10.8 assists per game, 39% FG

After averaging a triple-double in the regular season, Russell Westbrook became just the second player after Oscar Robertson to do so. Westbrook also led the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 47-35 record for the sixth seed in the West. In the postseason, Westbrook still got his triple-double averages but shot the ball poorly at only 39% from the field overall enroute to a first round exit against the Rockets.

Dirk Nowitzki (2007)

MVP stats: 24.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game, 50% FG

Playoff stats: 19.7 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game, 38% FG

Dirk Nowitzki was the centerpiece of the Dallas Mavericks that went on to top the NBA with a 67-15 win-loss card. As a result, the star was awarded the MVP trophy. However, Nowitzki was hardly himself in the NBA playoffs. Against the Warriors in the first round, Nowitzki struggled by averaging 19.7 points and 11.3 rebounds per game on only 38% shooting. He also only tallied eight points on two of 13 shooting in the final game of the losing series

MVP stats: 29.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 8.6 assists per game, 50% FG

Playoff stats: 29.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 7.6 assists per game, 50% FG

With LeBron James at the helm, the Cleveland Cavaliers were always a contender. In fact, the team went on to post a 61-21 record with the help of James’ MVP season. Although James still got his usual numbers in the postseason, an elbow injury prevented him from finding his mark. James only shot 45% from the field during the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Celtics. In Game Five, James had a nightmare game in a 120-88 blowout affair, scoring only 15 points while shooting three of 14 from the field.

Derrick Rose (2011)

MVP stats: 25.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 7.7 assists per game, 45% FG

Playoff stats: 27.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 7.7 assists per game, 40% FG

Derrick Rose made waves after being proclaimed as the youngest MVP in NBA history. While Rose got his usual numbers in the NBA playoffs, it never translated to any team success. In fact, Rose struggled to get his usual averages against the Pacers in the first round. However, it was against the Heat when Rose was ultimately bothered by the defense. He only made a measly 35% of his shots before the Heat took care of business in five games.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (2019)

MVP stats: 27.7 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game, 58% FG

Playoff stats: 25.5 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game, 49% FG

Winning his first MVP of the season, it looked like Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks were going to be a major problem in the playoffs. Although Giannis led them as far as the Eastern Conference Finals, he was ultimately locked down by the Raptors defense. In the series, Giannis got decent numbers but shot the ball at only 45% including a poor 12-point outing on 31% shooting in Game Three.

David Robinson (1995)

MVP stats: 27.6 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game, 53% FG

Playoff stats: 25.3 points, 12.1 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game, 45% FG

David Robinson was a threat in the regular season, especially after taking MVP honors in the 1994-1995 season. However, that wasn’t always true in the playoffs. While he led the San Antonio Spurs as far as the Western Conference Finals, Robinson got his usual 20-10 double-double but was ultimately manhandled by the Rockets’ Hakeem Olajuwon who went on to average 35.3 points and 12.5 rebounds per game in the series before winning it all that year.

Karl Malone (1999)

MVP stats: 23.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game, 49% FG

Playoff stats: 21.8 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game, 42% FG

With the Bulls going into rebuild mode, it seemed like the Utah Jazz got a window of opportunity to finally win it all especially when Karl Malone registered an MVP season. Although Malone was a beast in the regular season, he was different in the postseason. With the exception of his usual 20-10 numbers, Malone struggled to find his shot by shooting at only a 42% clip to take the Jazz only as far as the Western Conference Semifinals. In the final game of the series against the Blazers, Malone struggled mightily by making only three of his 16 attempts from the field to finish with eight points.

Moses Malone (1982)

MVP stats: 31.1 points, 14.7 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game, 52% FG

Playoff stats: 24.0 points, 17.0 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game, 43% FG

Moses Malone was an unstoppable force during the regular season. As a double-double machine, Malone was an obvious threat down low. However, that hardly translated in the NBA playoffs. In the 1982 postseason, after being named MVP, the Rockets suffered a first round exit at the hands of the Seattle Supersonics. In the three game series, Malone’s scoring dropped to 24.0 points per game while shooting only 43% from the field. It’s worth noting that this was the second time Malone suffered a first round exit as the league’s MVP, the first being in 1979.

Wilt Chamberlain (1968)

MVP stats: 24.3 points, 23.8 rebounds, and 8.6 assists per game, 60% FG

Playoff stats: 24.7 points, 23.7 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game, 53% FG

Wilt Chamberlain has been known by many for dropping monster numbers in the NBA. However, Chamberlain’s NBA playoffs stints were hardly the same. In fact, Chamberlain struggled heavily against the Celtics in the Eastern Division Finals. Although he still managed to register 22.1 points and 25.1 rebounds per game in the series, Chamberlain also shot the ball at 49% from the field and 43% from the free throw line. In Game Seven, when it mattered most, Chamberlain only registered a mediocre 14-point performance while missing nine of his 15 free throw attempts, as the Sixers surrendered to the Celtics.

Oscar Robertson (1964)

MVP stats: 31.4 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 11.0 assists per game, 48% FG

Playoff stats: 29.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 8.4 assists per game, 46% FG

As a triple-double machine, it’s no surprise that Oscar Robertson took home MVP honors in the 1963-1964 season. However, he wasn’t as effective in the Eastern Division Finals against the Boston Celtics that year. Robertson averaged 28.2 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game. Although those were decent all-around numbers, Robertson shot the ball at only 40% from the field overall as the Cincinnati Royals bowed to the eventual champions.