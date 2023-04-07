The 2022-23 NBA regular season is coming down to a wire, and the playoffs are just around the corner. After months of basketball, players such as Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic had historic performances that could be remembered for years to come. This means it is time for new NBA MVP power rankings.

From triple-doubles to 50-point games, these players put up some eye-catching moments that should play a role once voters cast their ballots. While the final weekend of the regular season could bring many surprises, it seems the battle for the inaugural Michael Jordan Trophy is coming down to a handful of players.

Even with just a few games left on the schedule, a lot can happen. So, these players need to maintain a high level of play to remain in contention for the award. With that being said, here are the 2022-23 NBA MVP power rankings ahead of the final weekend of the regular season.

Honorable Mentions

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

5. Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings are having one of the most surprising campaigns of the 2022-23 season. The team is 48-32 and holds the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference. Most importantly, the Kings clinched a playoff spot for the first time after a 16-year hiatus.

A big part of this success is Domantas Sabonis. The Lithuanian-American is averaging 19.2 points, 12.4 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game. His shooting splits are 61.5% from the field, 37.3% from the three-point line and 74.3% from the free-throw line.

Sabonis earned his third All-Star selection this season. He has also recorded 14 triple-doubles this season, only trailing Jokic in that category. Since he is playing a key role in Sacramento’s resurgence, Sabonis could be an under-the-radar candidate for the MVP award.

4. Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

After taking the Boston Celtics to the NBA Finals last season, Jayson Tatum is leading the team to a 55-25 record, only trailing the Bucks in the standings. Following his 2022 All-NBA First Team selection, the former Duke Blue Devil has a case for his first MVP trophy.

The forward is averaging a career-high 30.2 points, 8.8 boards and 4.6 assists per game. He is shooting 46.5% from the field, 35.2% from beyond the arc and 85.5% from the free-throw line.

Some of Tatum’s highlights include being the Eastern Conference Player of the Month for October and November. He also surpassed Larry Bird for the most 50-point regular season games in franchise history and became the 10th player in league history to reach 9,000 career points before turning 25.

Most notably, Tatum was named an Eastern Conference starter for the NBA All-Star Game for the first time in his career. This marked his fourth overall selection. In the event, he set a new record with 55 points, taking home the game’s MVP award.

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of two players who could be taking home his third MVP by the end of the season. The forward is leading the Milwaukee Bucks to a 58-22 record, the best in the league.

The “Greek Freak” is averaging a career-high 31.1 points, 11.8 boards and 5.7 assists. He is making 55.3% of his field-goal attempts but only 27.5% on 3-pointers and 64.5% on free throws.

In January against the Washington Wizards, Antetokounmpo recorded a new career-best with 55 points. He joined Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only players in franchise history to have at least three 50-point performances in a season.

Antetokounmpo was named the Eastern Conference captain for this year’s All-Star Game, his seventh overall selection.

2. Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

By the end of the season, Nikola Jokic could be making history. The last time a player won three consecutive NBA MVP trophies was Larry Bird from 1984-86.

The reigning back-to-back winner is making a strong case for himself with an elite display of scoring, rebounding and playmaking.

Across 68 games, the “Joker” is nearly averaging a triple-double with 24.8 points, 11.9 rebounds and 9.8 assists per game. Notably, he is shooting 63.3% from the field, 38.5% from the 3-point line and 82.1% on his free-throw attempts. He is leading the league with 29 triple-doubles.

Additionally, Jokic became an All-Star starter for the third straight time and fifth overall.

While his is putting up MVP-worthy numbers, there are some factors going against Jokic’s case. Since he won the last two trophies, there could be some voter fatigue that chips away at his vote count. Also, Jokic has missed four of the Denver Nuggets’ last five games. With him out of the lineup this late in the season, it could hurt his chances of winning the award.

1. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid has perhaps the best chance to take home his first MVP trophy. The big man finished second in the award voting for the past two seasons, losing to Jokic on both occasions.

He is putting up 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. He is making 54.8% of his field goals, 33% of his 3-pointers and 85.7% of his free-throw attempts.

In November, Embiid set a new career-high with 59 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists and seven blocks versus the Utah Jazz. He became the first player in NBA history to record 50-10-5-5 since blocks became an official stat in the 1973–74 season.

In addition to breaking multiple franchise records, Embiid won back-to-back Eastern Conference Player of the Month in December and January. He was also named an All-Star starter as a replacement, marking his sixth consecutive selection.

Leading the Philadelphia 76ers to a 52-27 record, Embiid is making a strong case for his first MVP award.