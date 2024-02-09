76ers refused to trade Tobias Harris to the Pistons.

Rumors claim the Philadelphia 76ers and Detroit Pistons were in trade talks leading up to the deadline. Tobias Harris' name was possibly floating around as a target for Detroit but it sounds like Philly had no plans of ever letting him leave.

The 76ers are going to have a plethora of cap space at the end of this season largely due to Harris' contract expiring. For that reason, his name floated around the rumor mill as a potential trade option. Despite that, Philadelphia refused to move on from him and didn't want to deal him away to the Pistons, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.

“While it's unclear how Philadelphia views Harris in the long term, the Sixers were not willing to trade Harris to Detroit, league sources told Yahoo Sports, in Philadelphia's own talks with the Pistons that would have yielded [Bojan] Bogdanović and [Alec] Burks with the Sixers instead of the Knicks.”

Considering the 76ers are in playoff contention and will be a powerhouse once Joel Embiid returns, it makes sense why the front office didn't want to trade Tobias Harris. He's serving as a strong second option to Tyrese Maxey right now and Philadelphia would put themselves in a hole if they dealt him away.

This season, Harris is averaging 17.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game. His 51.4 shooting percentage makes him an incredibly efficient scorer. Although his long term future in Philadelphia is up in the air, the 76ers clearly want him to remain on the roster for the playoff push.