After an active NBA trade deadline, the 76ers will now shift their focus to the buyout market.

The Philadelphia 76ers were one of the most active teams at the 2024 NBA trade deadline. Not only did the 76ers make a series of moves, they subtracted more players than they added with the trades they made. The most notable deal Philadelphia made was sending Marcus Morris, Furkan Korkmaz, and three second round picks to the Indiana Pacers for Buddy Hield,

They also traded Patrick Beverley to the Milwaukee Bucks for Cameron Payne and a second-round pick, Danuel House Jr. to the Pistons for a second-round pick Jaden Springer to the Boston Celtics for another second-round pick. The 76ers managed to add to their roster without compromising their cap space next summer in the process.

Now their priorities will shift to the buyout market, where they will look to add players like Kyle Lowry and Joe Harris.

Kyle Lowry, Guard

If any move in the buyout market feels like a lock, it seems like Lowry going to the Sixers is signing bound to happen. Lowry got traded from the Miami Heat to the Charlotte Hornets in a deal that saw the former acquire Terry Rozier. The Hornets hoped to flip Lowry for additional draft capital, but could not get a deal done.

It is expected that Lowry and the Hornets will come together and agree to a buyout. If/when that happens, the Sixers are expected to be the favorites to land him for a number of reasons, via Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

For one, Lowry is a Philadelphia native who would love the idea of playing at home. For another, there is a ton of familiarity with Lowry and the Sixers' brass. He played with head coach Nick Nurse for nearly a decade in Toronto when Nurse was an assistant and head coach with the Raptors. He also briefly shared time with general manager in Houston as well.

The Sixers also could use Lowry. They are short on shot creators on the perimeter outside of Tyrese Maxey. The addition of Cameron Payne should help in this regard, but Lowry is much more proven than Payne and can play alongside Maxey on the perimeter better than Payne can.

Philadelphia is in a bit of a limbo with Joel Embiid hurt. They need someone to join their current roster and help keep the team afloat in his absence. Lowry should absolutely be able to do that. He might be the best player to hit the buyout market in this cycle if/when that happens. The Sixers should be thrilled to get him.

Joe Harris, Guard

The 76ers acquired a sharpshooter in Buddy Hield at the trade deadline, but Daryl Morey and his penchant for shooting threes could be served adding another one. Why not take a look at Joe Harris?

The 2023-24 season has not been kind to Harris so far. He has barely played on a Detroit Pistons team that has been the worst in the NBA and when he has, it hasn't been pretty. He's shooting 35.9% from the field and 33.9% from three. For a guy who has been regarded as one of the better shooters in the NBA over the past few seasons, that's just not going to get it done.

Perhaps a change of scenery can reinvigorate Harris. The shots he'd get in Philadelphia playing alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey would be much better than what he's getting now in Detroit. Harris is a career 43.6% shooter from distance. Players just don't forget how to shoot. Why not check out and see if Harris still has it?