76ers possibly keeping tabs on Paul George.

There weren't too many big moves before the NBA trade deadline this season, which makes it more likely we'll have a wild offseason later on. Rumors are already spreading that the Philadelphia 76ers are planning to make one of those big moves. Philly has a ton of cap space and a strong roster to intrigue players in the offseason. With that said, the front office could have their eyes set on Paul George.

It's not clear what the Los Angeles Clippers plan to do with George. There's a chance he signs an extension and never hits free agency. However, rumors suggest the 76ers are keeping an eye on Paul George's contract talks with LA, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. The Indiana Pacers are included in the rumors as well.

“As the weeks have passed since Kawhi Leonard's extension in Los Angeles, where the Clippers' All-Star told reporters he was of the mind Paul George's next deal was coming next — before Harden's this offseason — there have been growing whispers not only of Philadelphia's eye toward George but also George's own intrigue by returning to Indiana and becoming the latest running mate for Tyrese Haliburton alongside [Pascal] Siakam.”

If these rumors are true, then the LA, Philly, and Indiana could be in a race to sign Paul George to a contract. However it plays out, George is likely to be in a winning situation next season. The Clippers are a true championship contender with him no the roster. Meanwhile, the 76ers would greatly improve with George serving as an extremely strong third option. And the Pacers would become a real powerhouse in the Eastern Conference with him on the roster.

It'll be interesting to see Paul George's decision. The Clippers have the most control right now of the three teams as they have first priority in contract negotiations. But don't rule out the 76ers, or the Pacers, for that matter.