Will the Blazers change their tune on Jerami Grant?

The Portland Trail Blazers will be a team to watch out for ahead of the NBA trade deadline, as they have the looks of a deadline seller. For one, they are not going to make the NBA playoffs with their current pace, winning just 12 of their first 41 games of the season. Among the Blazers players being rumored to be a potential trade target by other teams is veteran forward Jerami Grant, though, it doesn't seem Portland is all that interested in moving him somewhere else (h/t Marc Stein's Substack).

“Portland has been repeatedly described by rival teams in recent weeks as resistant to the notion of trading forward Jerami Grant, who figured to be a target for some teams that missed out on Siakam.”

Grant is in his second season with the Blazers, who acquired him via a trade with the Detroit Pistons back in 2022. The Blazers also signed Grant to a huge five-year deal worth $160 million in 2023, with the contract coming with a player option for the 2027-28 campaign. Even with his hefty contract, there are a number of reasons why teams would like to have Grant, who is a productive asset on a bad team. On the season, Grant is averaging 21.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per outing, while shooting 46.1 percent from the field and 40.9 percent from behind the arc.

Despite the Blazers' apparent no-trade stance on Grant, there might be a team out there willing to cough up a great package that will force Portland into parting ways with the former Syracuse Orange star.