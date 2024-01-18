Will the Blazers trade Jerami Grant?

With Pascal Siakam heading to the Indiana Pacers, the flood gates are now open for more trades to be made ahead of the NBA trade deadline, which is in exactly three weeks. As rumors continue to swirl around the league, teams are now wondering which forward could be on the move next. Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant has been brought up in discussions recently, especially since he can be of value to several playoff-contending teams right now.

Grant, who signed a five-year, $160 million contract with the Blazers this past offseason, has been one of the lone bright spots in Portland. Currently rebuilding, the Trail Blazers would be able to create a bidding war for Grant's services at the trade deadline. However, the team has yet to show any real interest in giving the veteran forward up.

After defeating the Brooklyn Nets 105-103 on Wednesday night, a game in which Grant recorded a team-high 30 points and eight rebounds, the 29-year-old discussed his future in Portland and the recent rumors pertaining to him.

“You definitely see it,” Grant told Blazers reporter Sean Highkin. “But it's not anything in my control. I'm cool here. I'm good with what I'm doing. Keep my head down and keep working, keep trying to help the young guys as much as I can. But it's definitely something you see. It's not something you can do anything about, especially since I just signed a deal.

“I'm here for as long as they want me.”

In the midst of his second full season with the Blazers, Grant has continue to be an impactful player on the wing. Through 35 games this season, Grant has averaged 21.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game while shooting a career-high 41.2 percent from three-point range.

If the Blazers were to make him available in trade discussions over the next few weeks, they would definitely have teams willing to offer up draft compensation for Jerami Grant. At this time, both the Blazers and the forward seem to be at peace with the idea of sticking things out through the deadline.

Portland is currently 11-29 on the season, the fifth-worst record in the NBA.