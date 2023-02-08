The Milwaukee Bucks are not resting on their laurels right now. They may be second in the East at the moment with a 37-17 record, but this isn’t stopping them from adding the necessary pieces to their team ahead of what they’re hoping will be another extended playoff run.

NBA insider Marc Stein reports that former league MVP Derrick Rose could be heading to Milwaukee before the NBA trade deadline. The Bucks have reportedly “expressed trade interest” in the 34-year-old veteran, who has lost his place in the Knicks rotation.

Rose is having a forgettable year thus far after he was put in the dog house by head coach Tom Thibodeau. The 6-foot-3 point guard has not seen any game action since December 31st, and it seems like he isn’t going to figure into the team’s rotation anytime soon.

Given his extended absence, Rose’s fitness would be a major concern for the Bucks should they decide to bring him to Milwaukee. However, this man still has some gas left in the tank, and he could still be a key addition to the Bucks’ backcourt for the remainder of the season. He won’t be expected to play heavy minutes, but he could provide a scoring punch for them off the bench in a limited role.

Milwaukee does not have a shortage of options in their guard rotation at the moment, but it would only make sense for them to make room for Derrick Rose if they acquire him from the Knicks.