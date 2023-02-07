It’s been a while since we have seen Jae Crowder on a basketball court. Crowder hasn’t played for the Phoenix Suns all season, with both sides mutually agreeing with the decision. Even with the lack of action, that hasn’t stopped other teams from inquiring about the availability of the forward via trade.

One of those teams reportedly in the running to trade for Jae Crowder is the Milwaukee Bucks, and according to Matt Moore of Action Network, they are the team looked at to acquire him before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline.

Per Moore: “The Milwaukee Bucks are still considered the favorites to land Jae Crowder. They are also expected to be active in the buyout market, particularly looking for guard depth and shooting.”

Crowder is in the final season of a three-year, $29 million deal, and is slated to make just over $10 million for this season. In his two seasons with the Suns, he averaged 9.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

As for the Bucks, it’s been reported they were close to landing the 32-year old via trade in December, but nothing was finalized. Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports reports Milwaukee has also been a team linked to Bojan Bogdanovic, who is currently with the Detroit Pistons.

“For any team to land Bogdanovic, sources said, Detroit has set its asking price of at least an unprotected first-round pick, which Milwaukee could not trade until 2029,” Fischer wrote.

If the Bucks are able to land Crowder or Bogdanovic, the court spacing around Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton could be tough for teams to deal with in the playoff run.