The 2023 NBA Trade Deadline is less than 48 hours away, and with Kyrie Irving now off the trade block, it looks like the next biggest trade candidate could be OG Anunoby of the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors are struggling through the 2022-23 season, and that could lead them to blow things up at the trade deadline, making Anunoby a very popular trade target.

Anunoby is a bright young talent, and there are several teams interested in making a move for him. One such team is the New York Knicks, who are reportedly willing to part with three first-round draft picks in order to land Anunoby. Despite that, reports have come out suggesting that trade offer doesn’t actually exist, and that the Raptors asking price for Anunoby may ultimately prevent him from getting moved.

“SportsNet’s Michael Grange, who is as plugged into all things Raptors as anyone, indicated on Feb. 1 that the Knicks are prepared to offer three first-rounders for Anunoby. A source with knowledge of the Knicks’ dealings, however, refuted that claim this week. ‘Tis the season for smokescreens.'” – Sam Amick, The Athletic

“The Raptors have expressed confidence to some inquiring teams that they can acquire three future first-round picks for Anunoby. But from whom? Teams said to have indicated a willingness to offer two future firsts for the in-demand swingman include Memphis, New Orleans and New York. Indiana and Phoenix also continue to be mentioned frequently as Anunoby suitors.” – Marc Stein

So while the Knicks, as well as several other teams would appear to be willing to part with two first-round picks, it doesn’t look like the Raptors have three first rounders on the table. They may be able to get that as the deadline nears, but if they don’t, it wouldn’t be surprising to see OG Anunoby sticking around in Toronto for the rest of the season.