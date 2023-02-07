The NBA Trade Deadline is quickly approaching and the one team that everyone across the league is keeping an eye on is the Toronto Raptors. With no clear direction, will they blow up their roster or stand pat? It remains to be seen. Regardless, one player, in particular, who is garnering a ton of interest is wing OG Anunoby. However, in the light of Kyrie Irving getting traded, there is a belief that Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant could want out this offseason, too. If that does happen, contenders want to be prepared to potentially make a big offer for KD. For this reason, the Anunoby sweepstakes are cooling down.

Via Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports:

“The Pelicans, Grizzlies, Knicks, Pacers, Trail Blazers, Lakers, Suns and Nets have all been linked to Anunoby in recent days. Although the Raptors, sources said, have communicated asking prices for Anunoby that rival front offices feel are quite steep. There appears varying interest in the talented 24-year-old wing, who emerged as an early-season Defensive Player of the Year candidate. But officials from multiple teams also told Yahoo Sports they expect the number of front offices quietly preparing for Kevin Durant to become available via trade this offseason will likely dampen the Raptors’ bidding war for Anunoby’s services, at least to some degree. Why would Phoenix, for example, mortgage multiple first-round picks for Toronto’s swingman and eliminate itself from any potential Durant sweepstakes come July?”

Basically, why would the Grizzlies, Knicks, or Suns for example offer the world for Anunoby when they could potentially make a bid for Kevin Durant this summer, arguably one of the greatest scorers ever?

At this point, there is no indication Durant wants out of the Big Apple. The Nets are focused on building a strong roster around him following Kyrie’s departure and that starts with adding players like Dorian Finney-Smith and Spencer Dinwiddie.

But unless Brooklyn is able to bring in another legitimate co-star for KD, there is every chance he requests a trade for the second summer in a row in 2023. After all, he did it once for a reason and Irving was still around. Who says he won’t again?