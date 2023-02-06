The Brooklyn Nets made all sorts of waves in the basketball world on Sunday after pulling the trigger on a blockbuster trade with the Dallas Mavericks centered around Kyrie Irving. At this point, however, they might not be done just yet. Brooklyn is now being linked to another big move ahead of the NBA trade deadline with Toronto Raptors stud OG Anunoby reportedly in their sights.

NBA insider Brian Windhorst believes that the Nets have a real interest in bringing Anunoby to Brooklyn. The Raptors small forward has already been linked to a move away from Toronto ahead of Thursday’s deadline, and the Nets have now emerged as a potential destination for the sought-after 25-year-old:

“If the Nets could flip some of this stuff that they got and pry OG Anunoby out of there, you may have something there with the Nets, but I don’t know if they’re going to be able to,” Windhorst said in a recent episode of his podcast, via Real GM.

As Windhorst suggests, the Nets might be willing to send their newly acquired assets from the Kyrie trade to Toronto. This means that Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith could be on the move again. The same could be the case for the future draft picks Brooklyn received from the Mavs as part of the blockbuster deal.

League insider Zach Lowe also stoked the fire of a potential Nets-Raptors trade by doubling down on Windhorst’s claim. According to Lowe, Brooklyn is “definitely calling the Raptors over the last 24 hours.”

Who could forget about Brian Windhorst predicting the landscape-shifting Rudy Gobert trade between the Utah Jazz and the Minnesota Timberwolves last summer? Windy has dropped a nugget yet again, and this time, he believes that the Nets could be on the brink of striking another deal in the immediate future:

“I’m just telling you the Nets’ offering ability with what Toronto has is suddenly very interesting,” said Windhorst. “I’m just going to leave it at that.”