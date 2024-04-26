It only took eight selections for chaos to ensue in the 2024 NFL Draft. In an absolutely stunning turn of events, the Atlanta Falcons took Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr with the eighth pick of the draft. One could argue that Penix at this stage of the draft is a bit of a stretch, but that's not what has Atlanta fans up in arms.
The Falcons team that just drafted a highly-touted rookie QB is also the same Falcons team that signed Kirk Cousins to a massive four-year deal. Atlanta had every chance in the world to draft anything to help the team. Instead, they decided to draft a QB. New GM Terry Fontenot justified this move in the ensuing press conference, per Marc Raimondi.
“If you believe in a quarterback, you have to take him. And if he sits for four or five years, that's a great problem to have because we're doing so well at that position. So, it's as simple as, if you see a guy you believe in at that position, you have to take him.”
The Falcons are trying to pull a Green Bay Packers thing here. Jordan Love sat behind Aaron Rodgers for a long time. After Rodgers' departure, Love stepped in and became an above-average starter with a high ceiling. However, many Atlanta fans are not convinced by this idea, as evidenced by the reactions on X.
“This is tough man. I like Penix. I think he could have a chance in the right spot. Other teams also liked him. A lot. If something happens with Kirk it wouldn’t shock to see MP surprise people. But man alive guys. If you had such ‘conviction’ why’d you pay Cousins?”
“They're trying so hard to pretend this is Love. It's not.
Love was young and needed time. Penix just played 6 years of college football. Love went 26, Penix 8.”
“I’ll be able to understand Tenet before I can understand this guys logic”
The absurdity of the Falcons' pick
Here's what truly mind-boggling about the Falcons' draft decisions. By signing Kirk Cousins to that mega-deal, that signaled that the team was willing to compete for a playoff spot, at least. While he's a bit older, Cousins is still an elite QB that can help a team win games.
So why would the Falcons choose to draft an older QB prospect IN THE TOP TEN when they've already had Cousins? Fontenot is talking about Penix Jr as a can't-miss prospect. Their logic seems to be that they do not want to pass up on the opportunity to draft Penix. However, Penix is 24, and if they do go the Love-Rodgers route, he'll be at least 28 years old by the time he gets to play.
That's not even mentioning how Cousins feels about this! If they were truly following the Love blueprint, they should know that the veteran won't take too kindly to the team drafting his rookie replacement while he's still capable. There are reports that Cousins was blindsided and has some distrust with the front office.
It just doesn't make sense. It's rarely a good idea to try and balance winning now and playing for the future. The Falcons would've been better off picking anyone, LITERALLY anyone else at #8. JJ McCarthy makes more sense for that bench for a few years approach, if they really wanted that.
It's up to the Falcons now to prove that this decision was not a colossal mistake. Right now, the optics aren't in Atlanta's favor. We'll see if this move ends up benefitting them or blowing up in their face as everyone else predicted.