The future of Lakers star LeBron James has been often debated this season, but it appears we have more clarity on what he wants. LeBron James holds a $51.4 million player option, but according to Brian Windhorst on The Hoop Collective podcast, he intends to decline his current deal mainly to secure a no-trade clause.
“I think LeBron's gonna opt out no matter what. And the reason I think he's gonna opt out no matter what is even if he just signs back for one year, the only functional way for LeBron to get a no-trade clause is to sign a new contract. If he extends the contract he's in or picks up that option, extends onto it, he can't get a no-trade clause. And I think for a number of different reasons, LeBron would like, ask for and probably be granted a no-trade clause,” Windhorst said in a conversation about James's upcoming negotiations with the Lakers.
If James were to secure a no-trade clause in his new contract, he'd be the second player to have the clause alongside Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal. James has had a no-trade clause in his contract before and he and Beal are two of only ten players in NBA history that have had a no-trade clause, per The Boardroom. The duo joins David Robinson, John Stockton, Kobe Bryant, Dirk Nowitzki, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, Dwyane Wade, and Carmelo Anthony.
James certainly has the leverage to secure a no-trade clause in his next contract with the Lakers. At age 39, he's having a remarkable All-NBA level season that has helped keep the Lakers in playoff contention. He is averaging 25.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 8.2 assists and has reached the required amount of games to be considered for postseason awards, as instituted by the NBA in the off-season.
LeBron James trade possibility
LeBron James has never truly been a part of trade chatter. However, rumors always fester. In 2019 shortly after James signed with the Lakers, it was rumored that Lakers governor Jeanie Buss looked to trade James because she didn't like Rich Paul. The Bleacher Report's Ric Bucher did a report on the rumors at the time.
“The subject of moving James, however, was contemplated by the Lakers, a team source said, weeks before Van Gundy aired it. When rumors engulfed the team at the February trade deadline that it was willing to trade anyone other than James to acquire All-Star forward Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans, James’ agent, Rich Paul, was widely accused of spreading those rumors because Davis is also one of his clients. Paul denied to B/R that he leaked the Lakers’ interest in Davis, but Buss suspected otherwise and was furious. The idea of terminating the franchise’s relationship with Paul by moving James at least crossed Buss’ mind, the team source said, and Paul was made aware of that. That prompted Paul to reach out to Buss to clear the air, and whatever ill will existed supposedly dissipated,” Bucher reported in March 2019.
However, Sam Amick of The Athletic reported in May 2022 that ahead of LeBron James's contract negotiations in August 2022 that Buss wasn't interested in trading James just because he didn't sign an extension.
“If LeBron James ultimately decides against signing an extension with the Lakers in August, sources say Buss wouldn’t see his desire to play out the final season of his contract as a reason to consider trading him.”
LeBron then signed a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension with a player option for the 2024-2025 season. But, speculation continues to fester into this season as Bronny James has declared for the NBA draft as well as entering the transfer portal as he mulls his future. LeBron has openly expressed that he desires to play with Bronny James and, per NBA insider Marc Stein, some teams believe that if they land Bronny they can get James to play for their team.
“I know of at least two teams on the NBA map that believe LeBron James would consider signing with them at far less than $51.4 million if Bronny James is on that roster. And there might be more teams,” Stein said via his Substack newsletter in February.
Also of note, there appeared to be inquiries from the Warriors about trading for LeBron James before this season's trade deadline.
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne, the Warriors showed significant interest in trading for LeBron James. Discussions extended to Jeanie Buss and Rob Pelinka, who reportedly had serious talks about the potential move.
“The Warriors were eager to present a package deal to L.A., but neither the Lakers nor James were willing to explore a potential blockbuster,” the report read. “Even at 39 years old, James is still playing at an All-NBA level that stirred the Warriors' imagination about his ability to extend the window of the franchise's fading dynasty.”
The no-trade clause in James's next contract would allow him to control his destiny as he closes out the final chapter of his on-court playing career. It could possibly be an interesting variable in the decision that he makes come the off-season.