Following their Game 5 loss to the Denver Nuggets, Anthony Davis pledged to “absolutely” do his part to convince LeBron James to chase more championships with the Los Angeles Lakers.
LeBron was non-commital about his basketball future after Monday's 108-106 loss. The 39-year-old has until June 29 to decide on a $51 million player option. He's eligible to sign a 3-year, $164 max extension with the Lakers, which the franchise is reportedly open to offering (the organization is also strongly considering a coaching change and drafting Bronny James, per reports).
“He's been in this position numerous times in his career,” Davis said in his postgame press conference/exit interview on Monday night at Ball Arena. “He has to make a decision ultimately for himself and his family. I'll be right there supporting whatever he decides to do.
“Pretty sure he'll come talk to me, tell me what's going on before he becomes public with the decision. Just keep me in the loop.”
In November 2019, Davis and his agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, orchestrated a blockbuster that sent AD to the Lakers for a slew of promising young players (Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, Lonzo Ball) and future picks. Davis and LeBron won the 2020 NBA Championship and reached the 2023 Western Conference Finals.
“Obviously, it's been a great five seasons with him,” Davis said. “If he do decide to come back, obviously this isn't where we want to be left at — losing in the first round. If he does, obviously our goal is to come back and be a championship contender. Stay healthy and give Laker Nation what they deserve. But, he has a decision to make. When that time comes, he'll inform me, inform you guys.”
Davis, 31, signed a 3-year, $186 million max extension with the Lakers last summer. An unlucky shoulder stinger hindered him in Game 5, but he was otherwise dominant from wire-to-wire in his 12th NBA campaign. In a career-high 76 appearances — not counting the In-Season Tournament and Play-In game — Davis averaged 24.7 points (55.6% shooting), 12.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.3 blocks, and 1.2 steals in 35.5 minutes.
Davis was even more dominant against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets: 30.5 points, 15.8 rebounds, 62.2% shooting.
“Absolutely,” AD said about pitching LeBron on running it back. “Feel like we complement each other. We've done something special together. Good thing about it, I'm gonna be with him all summer. So, have a lot of conversations and things like that. But he knows how I feel about him.”
Davis and LeBron are on the 12-man roster for Team USA for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Training camp opens in Las Vegas on July 6.
“He's been in this game a long time,” AD continued. “Season 21. He's been in this position a couple times, to make these types of decisions. If he kinda asks my opinion, or whenever we talk about it, I'm obviously gonna try to recruit him back. But, ultimately, he's old enough where he's gonna make a decision, whatever is best for him and his family knowing that his time is limited in this league. Probably a couple more years left. So, his goal is obviously to win, and I feel like we can do that here. But ultimately, it's how he feels and what he decides.”
The Lakers dropped to 13th in the West after a December/January swoon but turned things around when their rotation settled in February. They finished 22-10, giving them four more regular season wins (47) than in 2022-23.
Most players on the Lakers' roster are facing options or free agency. The coaching situation is in flux. Davis, for his part, would like to see more than just LeBron return.
“We'll see what happens. But just watching and knowing from experience, the way you continue to compete for championships is kind of keeping the core together.”