Add former Golen State Warriors GM Bob Myers to the list of people in the basketball world who would love to see LeBron James and Steph Curry play together. Curry is James's greatest rival, as they've faced off against each other in four NBA finals from 2015-2018 and even had a playoff dual last season. But, Bob Myers sees the vision for the two all-time greats pairing together and spoke about it briefly during ESPN's NBA Countdown.
“I wish we could've seen [LeBron James and Steph Curry] play on the same team… You know why? They are perfect complements to each other.”
Bob Myers wants to see The King and Steph team up 👀pic.twitter.com/hHp5EdpblY
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 17, 2024
“You know what I wish? I wish we could have seen them play on the same team for one season. Yes, because you know why? They're perfect compliments to each other. Forget that they're megastars and the most popular players in the NBA. Curry and LeBron, more than anybody understands, complement each other on the basketball court. LeBron is the point forward, one of the best passers ever, and Curry moving off the ball. We're probably not going to get to see it.”
Myers's assessment isn't wrong. Even the biggest haters of both Curry and James would admit that their basketball fit is perfect. But, Myers acknowledges that it probably won't happen. But, according to reports, the Warriors explored the possibility this past trade deadline.
Did The Warriors Almost Trade For LeBron?
Per reporting by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne, there was serious interest from the Warriors to bring LeBron James on the team via trade.
“The Warriors were eager to present a package deal to L.A., but neither the Lakers nor James were willing to explore a potential blockbuster,” the report read. “Even at 39 years old, James is still playing at an All-NBA level that stirred the Warriors' imagination about his ability to extend the window of the franchise's fading dynasty.”
The conversations reached as far as Jeanie Buss and Rob Pelinka, who reportedly engaged in serious conversations about the possibilities. Although the trade talk died down as both teams look to make a push out of the Play-In Tournament spot to one of the top six seeds in the conference, there's still a chance that the Warriors can pursue James in the offseason as Wojnarowski and Shelburne point out.
“The Warriors could revisit a pursuit in the offseason, when James holds a $51.4 million player option on his contract for 2024-25. If James returns to the Lakers, he'll likely do so by declining that option and re-signing with L.A. on a new deal that would allow him an annual raise. James remains focused on returning to the Lakers in the offseason, sources told ESPN, but undoubtedly there will be many of these same suitors — including Golden State and Philadelphia — looking to convince James otherwise.”
While it may seem improbable and might not sit well with some basketball fans, the idea of Curry and James playing on the same team is not entirely out of the question. However, it's best not to get our hopes up.