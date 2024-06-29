The Los Angeles Lakers made one of the most polarizing moves of the 2024 NBA Draft on Thursday night. The Lakers selected former USC basketball guard Bronny James with their 55th pick. James' impeding professional debut has countless fans and athletes excited. One such athlete is former Lakers guard Nick Van Exel. LeBron James showed love for Van Excel after his Bronny James' draft praise.

Van Xcel wrote an exciting two-word message after Los Angeles drafted James:

“Let's gooooooo,” Van Excel exclaimed on X.

This, of course, prompted a gracious response from LeBron James:

“That's so TOUGH!! Nick the Quick was cold!” James responded.

Nick Van Exel spent 13 years in the NBA, with his first five seasons coming with the Lakers. Van Excel earned two key honors with Los Angeles. He made the 1993-94 All-Rookie Team and earned his first and lone All-Star appearance with the Lakers in 1997-98. The 6'1″ guard ended his NBA tenure with averages of 14.4 points and 6.6 assists.

LeBron James was ecstatic to see Nick Van Excel support his son Bronny. But nobody was more excited than LeBron James himself. He wrote a touching message the day before the Lakers drafted Bronny to him and his brother Bryce.

“Not a feeling better in the f*** world than me being around raising my boys to MEN! Pops over here getting emotional as hell just thinking about y'all journey so far! Thank you both for allowing me to be your DAD and be a part of your compass through life’s trials and tribulations! James wrote on Instagram alongside a series of endearing emojis.

It will be interesting to see how Bronny and Byrce James continue their impressive endeavors.

Bronny James turns a new chapter with the Lakers

Los Angeles is hoping to bounce back from their 2024 first-round playoff exit. Bronny James may not immediately contribute to the team's ascent, but with time, he looks to make a big impact.

James averaged just 4.9 points and 0.8 steals during his freshman season with USC. His numbers were a contract to his high school senior production. James averaged 13.8 points and 1.8 steals during his final year at Sierra Canyon. However, his stats do not tell the full story.

In July of 2023, James suffered a cardiac arrest during a USC basketball practice. Thankfully, he fully recovered and returned to the court, but his rhythm was understandably not the same. Despite James' down freshman season, he impressed NBA Combine scouts with his vertical leap and pro lane agility performances. In addition, he bolstered the perception of his offensive abilities by scoring 13 points in his second scrimmage and performing well in shooting drills.

Los Angeles believes Bronny James will have a bright NBA future. In the meantime, LeBron James will hold things down. James is coming off an impressive 2023-24 season. Through 71 games, the star forward averaged 25.7 points, 8.3 assists, 7.3 rebounds, 1.3 blocks, and 1.1 steals. In addition, he shot a career-high 41.0 percent on three-pointers. James and the rest of Los Angeles want to continue his all-around production to help the Lakers to an improved showing in 2024-25.