The Toronto Raptors have fully embraced the youth movement; they strengthened their commitment to their young core earlier in the offseason when they agreed to maximum contract extension with franchise cornerstone Scottie Barnes, the breakout star of last season whose All-Star campaign came to a screeching halt when he broke his hand. On Friday night, reports came out that the Raptors have inked another crucial member of their young core, Immanuel Quickley, to a huge extension, paying him $175 million over five years.

Quickley is now set to make an average of $35 million for the next half-decade, setting him and his family up for life. Even Quickley's teammate back in Kentucky, Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey, wants to grab a piece of the dough the Raptors guard just made, hilariously reminding him of the time he paid for his meal way back when.

“Ummm sirrrr…. Remember back in school when I paid for your chick fil a. 😂😂 @IQ_GodSon,” Maxey wrote on his official Twitter (X) account.

When it comes to matters of money, people rarely forget. Tyrese Maxey may have known way before they would become multi-millionaires that Immanuel Quickley was going to be destined for greatness, so perhaps that meal he paid for was simply an investment.

It won't be long anyway until the Raptors guard jokes about the amount of money Maxey will be making. The 76ers may be patiently waiting for the perfect opportunity to strike in free agency, but it shouldn't be long until they sign Maxey to a five-year, $204.5 million deal.

The Raptors are cooking something up

It may have taken the Raptors some time to overcome their sense of denial, but last season, they pulled the trigger on trades that sent Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby — two proud champions with the franchise — to the Indiana Pacers and Knicks, respectively. Even then, the Raptors are looking to turn things around quickly especially when their young core is getting very expensive.

Still, having Immanuel Quickley, who averaged 18.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 6.8 assists on 42/40/84 shooting splits in 38 games with the Raptors, and legitimate All-Star two-way force in Scottie Barnes as the franchise cornerstones isn't the worst place to start even though they'll be taking up a huge percentage of the cap moving forward.

The Raptors also traded for Davion Mitchell in a buy-low for a former lottery pick, they still have Gradey Dick who's looking to emerge as a more consistent player in his sophomore season, and they also drafted Ja'Kobe Walter, a 3-and-D prospect who should thrive as an off-ball player alongside the playmaking of Quickley and Barnes.

The players the Raptors have may not be enough yet to challenge for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. But do not be too surprised if the Raptors make some noise next season if their most important players take the next step in their development.

Tyrese Maxey, be patient… your big payday with the 76ers is coming

Tyrese Maxey, the 2024 Most Improved Player awardee, was a popular breakout pick prior to the start of the 2023-24 season amid the trade hullabaloo surrounding James Harden. Maxey delivered, and then some. He averaged 25.9 points and 6.2 assists on 45/37/87 splits, emerging as one of the best shot-creating playmakers in the entire association.

The 76ers would have paid Maxey a lot of money as soon as they could if it was the wisest thing for them to do. Alas, some necessary cap maneuvering means that Maxey will have to wait just a little bit more before he receives that grand payday he so deserves.