The NC State Wolfpack take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Check out our Men's March Madness odds series for our NC State Texas Tech prediction and pick. Find how to watch NC State Texas Tech.
The NC State Wolfpack did something quite extraordinary at last week's ACC Tournament. They not only pulled off one of the most remarkable ACC Tournament championships of all time; more than that, they probably topped their 1983 ACC Tournament victory, which was already one of the most incredible conference tournament championships in college basketball history.
If you remember the 1983 NC State team, the Wolfpack beat Ralph Sampson and the mighty Virginia Cavaliers in the tournament final. That result was a huge upset, and it propelled State to its NCAA Tournament run under Jim Valvano. NC State was somehow able to beat Virginia a second time in the 1983 postseason, beating the Cavaliers in the Elite Eight on the road to the final four and the national championship, culminating with the memorable win over Houston in the title game.
As improbable as NC State's 1983 ACC Tournament championship was, this 2024 title was even more unlikely. This NC State team had to win five games in five days. The 1983 team did not have to do that. It's true that the Virginia team State beat in 1983 was a better team than the North Carolina squad State defeated this past Saturday in the ACC Tournament championship game. However, back in 1983, a shot clock did not exist in college basketball. Underdogs were able to slow the game down. In the era of the shot clock, it is harder for an underdog team to stay close to a heavy favorite, since the number of possessions in a game is usually a lot higher.
What adds to NC State's feat last week at the ACC Tournament is that the Wolfpack were down six points to Virginia with 45 seconds left in the ACC semifinal game on Friday, but miraculously came back to tie, send the game into overtime, and win. The 1983 team did not win a game from a position that bleak and grim. NC State saved its season and has somehow made its way into the 2024 NCAA Tournament. We will see if the Wolfpack can keep the magic alive against Texas Tech.
Here are the NC State-Texas Tech Men's March Madness odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
Men's March Madness Odds: NC State-Texas Tech Odds
NC State Wolfpack: +4.5 (-110)
Texas Tech Red Raiders: -4.5 (-110)
Over: 145.5 (-115)
Under: 145.5 (-105)
How To Watch NC State vs Texas Tech
Time: 9:40 pm ET / 6:40 pm PT
TV: CBS
Time: 9:40 pm ET / 6:40 pm PT
TV: CBS
Stream: fuboTV
Why NC State Could Cover the Spread
The Wolfpack are soaring with confidence and belief after their amazing week at the ACC Tournament. State played a bad first game against Louisville but then played three excellent games against Syracuse, Duke, and North Carolina. State was lucky to escape Virginia but generally played at a very high level against good ACC teams such as Duke and UNC. If that version of the Wolfpack — the one which showed up against Duke and Carolina — shows up again versus Texas Tech, the Wolfpack are going to win. They hit big shots and played very active defense and looked like a nightmare matchup. If they replicate the formula, they will be in great shape.
Why Texas Tech Could Cover the Spread
The Wolfpack are bound to have a comedown. What they did last week was not sustainable. Texas Tech has a good team with a very good coach, Grant McCasland. Expect McCasland to outcoach NC State's Kevin Keatts and create a winning game plan for the Red Raiders.
Final NC State-Texas Tech Prediction & Pick
This is a really good setup for Texas Tech. NC State was a mediocre team which had one exceptional week. It is unlikely that State can continue its run. Regression to the mean is probable. Take Texas Tech.
Final NC State-Texas Tech Prediction & Pick: Texas Tech -4.5