Every year, the NFL Draft brings new hope to every franchise around the league. The 2024 NFL Draft was no different. But some teams will enter a new era of success because of their newest draft class and other teams will set themselves back significantly.
We won’t ultimately know how each team fared for many years, but we’re going to give premature grades for all 32 teams. Keep reading to find out if you should start looking at Super Bowl picks or 2025 mock drafts!
Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals added an instant impact player on Day One when they selected Marvin Harrison Jr. with the fourth overall pick. The wide receiver from Ohio State has the potential to be a generational player. He has a unique blend of size, strength, finesse, route running and catching ability. You don’t earn the nickname Maserati Marv for nothing.
Harrison Jr. also has NFL bloodlines, being the son of former Indianapolis Colts star Marvin Harrison. If Kyler Murray and Harrison Jr. can reach anywhere near the level of success that Marvelous Marv's dad had with Peyton Manning, the Cardinals' passing game will take a massive step forward.
The Cardinals weren't done yet, though. They added several impact players on Day Two of the NFL Draft, including run-stuffing defensive tackle Darius Robinson and a potential impact running back in former Florida State Seminole Troy Benson.
Grade: A
Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons made a puzzling decision when they selected Michael Penix Jr. in the top 10. The former Washington quarterback wasn't expected to go nearly this high, but the decision could be justified if it weren't for the Cardinals signing Kirk Cousins to a massive deal earlier this offseason.
Atlanta's front office knew that Penix Jr. was likely to be available when they were on the clock, and if they fell in love with him as a prospect it made no sense to invest significant resources in Cousins.
If the former Husky becomes a franchise quarterback, nothing else matters. Part of building a team is smart resource allocation, though. This was the opposite of that, and that alone drops Atlanta's grade for this draft class.
The Falcons did a good job of adding some useful depth players in their defensive front seven and Jase McClellan could be the next late-round running back to make an impact at the professional level. Casey Washington also has some potential at the receiver position.
Grade: C
Baltimore Ravens
Nate Wiggins has the potential to be a star corner if he can improve his tackling. He already can lock down receivers and his excellent recovery ability lets him gamble for interceptions. Outside of Wiggins, Devontez Walker has potential and TJ Tampa might turn out to be one of the steals of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Grade: B
Buffalo Bills
The Bills traded down twice in the first round, and were still able to add an impact receiver in Florida State's Keon Coleman with the 33rd overall pick. Coleman can be a starter from day one and he has instant big-play potential. The Bills and Chiefs went in opposite directions, with Kansas City adding a speedy receiver in the mold of Tyreek Hill and Buffalo going for a big-bodied, physical receiver who can make plays on 50/50 balls down the field. It will be interesting to see which approach is more successful.
Grade: B
Carolina Panthers
It was somewhat surprising the Panthers chose Xavier Leggett over several other receivers still on the board, including Coleman and Adonai Mitchell. If Legette develops into a playmaker, this draft can turn out really well. I just would have personally chosen Mitchell instead. Texas tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders could be a steal, though.
Grade: B-
Chicago Bears
The Bears were the talk of the town on the first night of this year's draft. Chicago completely revamped their passing game, adding USC star Caleb Williams with the first overall pick of the NFL Draft and Washington Huskies receiver Rome Odunze with the ninth pick. The board fell perfectly for Chicago, as Odunze was largely projected to be gone in the top seven. Yale offensive tackle Kiran Amegadije has potential, but it's puzzling that the Bears took a punter in the fourth round.
Tory Taylor could be a great player, but there's just not enough positional value to justify this reach. Chicago only had five picks and they punted on one of them, no pun intended. That knocks their grade slightly, but hitting a home run on day one more than makes up for it.
Grade: A
Cincinnati Bengals
Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton is going to quietly make a name for himself and end up being one of the steals of this draft class. Amarius Mims could potentially end up as the best offensive tackle drafted this year, and he'll play an important role in keeping Joe Burrow upright. Elsewhere, the Bengals invested heavily in their defense.
Grade: B+
Cleveland Browns
This will likely be a forgettable draft class for the Browns, although Ohio State defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. could develop into an impact rotational player.
Grade: C-
Dallas Cowboys
In the middle of the 2010s, the Cowboys had one of the most dominant offensive lines in recent memory. The key players from that unit have largely retired or become less impactful, and Dallas is clearly investing in rebuilding their line. Trading down and still landing a potential day one starter at offensive tackle in former Oklahoma Sooner Tyler Guyton is a success.
Grade: B+
Denver Broncos
If you land a franchise quarterback in the NFL Draft, nothing else matters. That being said, I think Bo Nix was a major reach at number 12 overall. If there's anywhere Nix can develop into a star, though, it's with Sean Payton who reached incredible heights with Drew Brees. Oregon receiver Troy Franklin was a great pick in the middle rounds. If Nix develops into a star, this grade changes drastically.
Grade: C+ to A+, Incomplete
Detroit Lions
Terrion Arnold's energetic demeanor and passion for the game will quickly endear him to fans in Detroit. The talented young corner will quickly become a key factor in their defense given his ability to lock down opposing receivers.
Grade: A-
Green Bay Packers
Jordan Morgan is an excellent past protector who will help keep Jordan Love upright. Edgerrin Cooper could be an impact linebacker early in his career, while Javon Bullard and MarShawn Lloyd could both see playing time early on. Bullard is probably more of a CB2, but Lloyd could be the team's starting running back as early as this year. Kalen King should have been drafted before the 7th round, and that was a great value pick by the Packers.
Grade: A-
Houston Texans
The Texans addressed one of their biggest needs when they selected Georgia defensive back Kamari Lassiter early in the second round, and they get bonus points for reuniting CJ Stroud with his college teammate Cade Stover.
Grade: A-
Indianapolis Colts
A historical run on offensive players led to UCLA star Laiatu Latu falling to the Colts in the NFL Draft, and adding a potential top-five talent in the middle of the first round is a steal. The good luck continued for Indianapolis when Adonai Mitchell fell to number 52. Mitchell will be a day one starter and could end up being a steal.
Grade: A
Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jaguars addressed two important defensive needs on day two, and wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. will likely start during his rookie season.
Grade: B+
Kansas City Chiefs
The Chiefs have been looking for a dynamic receiver ever since Tyreek Hill left town, and Xavier Worthy could end up being a perfect clone of Hill. Worthy broke the 40-yard dash record, posting an incredible time of 4.22 seconds. Patrick Mahomes had to be doing backflips when that pic was announced, and it will make life easier for Travis Kelce as well.
Grade: A
Las Vegas Raiders
Three selections make this a successful NFL Draft for the Raiders. Georgia tight end Brock Bowers will be an instant star, Jackson Powers-Johnson might be the best interior lineman in this class, and former Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Tommy Eichenburg should quickly become a starter due to his physicality and instincts.
Grade: A-
Los Angeles Chargers
Former Notre Dame Fighting Irish star Joe Alt can be penciled in as an impact starter for the next decade, and that alone makes this draft a success. Any concerns Chargers fans had about passing on Malik Nabers or Rome Odunze should be quieted by the selection of receiver Ladd McConkey in the second round. For good measure, the team doubled down on receiver on day three, adding USC star Brendan Rice and Michigan Wolverine Cornelius Johnson.
Grade: A
Los Angeles Rams
The Rams potentially added three first-year starters on defense in the first two days of the draft. Jared Verse was a top 10 talent and Kamren Kinchens will be a hard-hitting linchpin of their defense in the secondary.
Grade: B+
Miami Dolphins
Miami needed to add an impact edge rusher, and Chop Robinson falling to them with the 21st overall pick was a blessing. Tahj Washington was a great value pick in the 7th round who could see the field and has big play potential.
Grade: A-
Minnesota Vikings
Dallas Turner and Khyree Johnson were great picks on the defensive side of the ball, but Minnesota's grade will ultimately come down to how well JJ McCarthy performs. If he turns into a franchise quarterback, this grade is an A+. Otherwise, it's a solid B.
Grade: B to A+, Incomplete
New England Patriots
After 20-plus years with Tom Brady under center, the Patriots just might have found their next franchise quarterback in Drake Maye. If New England is able to capture lightning in a bottle twice, it might just be the start of a new dynasty in Foxboro. Ja’Lynn Polk could develop into a big play threat, and Caedan Wallace can become a starter on the offensive line.
Grade: A+
New Orleans Saints
Offensive tackle was a big need for the Saints, and Taliese Fuaga is a perfect fit. Kool-Aid McKinstry was a first-round talent and an excellent value pick at number 41, and Spencer Rattler has boom-or-bust potential.
Grade: A-
New York Giants
Malik Nabers has shades of Odell Beckham Jr., and not just because he's from LSU. Nabers is an explosive receiver who can create magic after the catch and win down the field. Tyler Nubin should quickly become an impact player for New York's secondary.
Grade: A-
New York Jets
Olu Fashanu will help keep Aaron Rodgers upright, and he'll be around to protect the team's next quarterback as well. Speaking of that, Jordan Travis could have been a first-round talent if it wasn't for injury and the Jets just might have found their next starting quarterback in the second half of the draft.
Grade: A
Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles needed to add a talent infusion to their secondary, and they did just that by selecting Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean with their first two picks. Will Shipley is an explosive running back, Jeremiah Trotter Jr. fits Philly's style at linebacker and Johnny Wilson could be a steal.
Grade: A-
Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers addressed several needs and invested heavily into their offensive line. They also added a potential impact player at receiver and drafted possibly the best linebacker in the class with the 98th overall pick.
Grade: A
San Francisco 49ers
Ricky Pearsall is a talented young player, and he has some first-round attributes, namely his quickness and fluidity in and out of routes. The 49ers could potentially lose one of Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk this offseason, and possibly both of them. That makes receiver a desperate need, but it's hard to give them an excellent mark when Adonai Mitchell was still on the board.
Grade: B-
Seattle Seahawks
Byron Murphy II is another top-10 talent on defense who fell right into the Seahawks' lap because of the historic run on offensive players, especially quarterbacks. Murphy is a well-rounded defensive player with the grit and toughness that will remind the 12th man of the Legion of Boom era. Connecticut guard Christian Haynes was underrated during draft season, and he should make some noise and force his way into the starting lineup. He's another tough and instinctual player, which is a coveted trait in Seattle.
Grade: B+
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
If Graham Barton was a tackle instead of an interior lineman, he would likely have gone in the first top half of the first round. The interior line positions have become devalued in recent years, but Barton is a tough, smart and versatile player who can play center or guard. He will be a stalwart on Tampa Bay's line going forward.
Grade: B+
Tennessee Titans
JC Latham was one of the top three tackles on the board in the NFL Draft, and T’Vondre Sweat is a first-round talent who likely fell in part because of his recent arrest for driving while intoxicated. If Sweat can move past this incident and avoid legal issues or distractions off the field, he could be a steal in this draft.
Grade: A-
Washington Commanders
This draft all depends on how you view LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels. He has the potential to be an incredible dual-threat playmaker, but he needs to prove he can read defenses and pass at a high level in the NFL and he also needs to protect himself when running. The worst-case scenario is one where Daniels frequently ends up injured and possibly has an RG3-like catastrophic injury.
If he can stay healthy and prove himself as a passer, the Commanders might have jump-started a new era of football in Washington. Still, you need to take chances to change your fortunes, and the Commanders did just that with this pick. For taking a chance and making a bold move to try and improve their future outlook, they deserve a good grade.
Grade: A-