The Las Vegas Raiders are turning the corner on a new era after a roller-coaster 2023-24 season. The Raiders finished the year with an 8-9 record and failed to make the playoffs. Nevertheless, the team made key NFL free agency moves to bolster their squad. In addition, former Packers receiver Davante Adams is returning for his third year. He shared interesting thoughts on leaving his former team now that they have achieved some success.
Davante Adams provides insight on Packers-Raiders swap
Adams spent eight successful seasons with the Packers and revealed the indecisiveness he felt when leaving the franchise.
“I'm going back and forth. Like, how do I distinguish between if this is the right thing to do versus going where I feel like it's definitely the right thing to do playing with a guy I already have experience with? You know we put up a lot of touchdowns and yards in the two years [Derek Carr and I played in college],” Adams said via The Rush with Maxx Crosby.
“I don't have anything to base it off of with Jordan [Love] so I'm going off of, I'm playing the numbers [of] what makes [the] most sense. You know, Derek was at one point in the league, you know he was a MVP candidate,” Adams added.
“You can not like Derek personally, but you got to respect what he's done and he solidified my decision to come here. So that's a really wordy way of saying at the time when I was there, I hadn't necessarily seen enough to say this is for sure what I should do, but in hindsight, like we talked about, I mean [Love] is a f*****g baller man I'm I'm so happy for him.”
The primary reason for Adams' Packers departure was the opportunity to play with his former college quarterback Derek Carr. Adams felt that playing with Carr on a revamped Raiders squad would be the best move for him despite the arrival of Jordan Love.
Can Adams help take Las Vegas to the next level in 2024-25?
Raiders look to make jump in the AFC West
Davante Adams remains one of the most productive wide receivers in the league. He started his NFL career with the Packers when the team selected him in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He made a gigantic leap after four seasons with the team. Adams amassed 1,386 yards and 13 touchdowns during the 2018-19 season.
The former Fresno State Bulldog's production continued to reach greater heights. In 2020-21, Adams totaled 1,374 yards and a career-high 18 TDs. He followed the impressive year up with two consecutive 1500-yard-plus seasons.
In total, Adams is a six-time Pro Bowler with three All-Pro team appearances. He comes off a 2023-24 season for 1,144 yards and eight touchdowns. Hopefully, Adams and Derek Carr's chemistry will serve them well in the Fall.
Carr has been one of the most serviceable quarterbacks in the league and having a weapon like Adams makes things easier for him. All in all, can the Raiders make it back to the playoffs in 2015?