The rookie card of the No. 1 WNBA Draft pick Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever sold for an impressive $10,000 Tuesday just minutes after being released. The sale was part of Panini America's 2024 Instant WNBA Draft Night series, which featured the debut of trading cards for stars from this year's draft class.
Clark's “Blue Viper 1/1 Auto” card quickly found a buyer, reflecting the immense popularity and market value the Iowa superstar brings. Unlike typical auctions, this card was sold using a Dutch Auction format where the price drops every five minutes. However, due to the high demand for Clark's memorabilia, the card sold instantly at the initial price, circumventing the need for any price reduction.
In addition to the Caitlin Clark sale, Panini released other variations of Clark's cards. These ranged from a base card priced at $9.99 to a non-autographed version of the Blue Viper 1/1, which fetched $3,000 within minutes, per Will Stern of Cllct.
Other WNBA top draft picks, including Cameron Brink, selected No. 2 by the Los Angeles Sparks, No. 3 pick Kamilla Cardoso of the Chicago Sky and the Sky's No. 7 pick, Angel Reese, had cards released under the same series. Brink and Reese with some of the highest-end cards starting at $1,500 and $1,000. Both of these cards sold quickly at their starting prices. Other WNBA rookies to get cards were Rickea Jackson, Nika Mühl, Jacy Sheldon and Alissa Pili.
In total, 64 variations of the cards were released.
Caitlin Clark's impact on the sports card market
Clark has not only broken records on the basketball court but also in the sports memorabilia world. Her previous cards, especially from her college days at Iowa, have fetched eye-popping amounts. Notably, her 2022 Bowman University Superfractor 1/1 Rookie Auto card was sold for $78,000 earlier this year, setting a record for women's basketball cards. The sale surpassed the previous records held by a 2004 Diana Taurasi card and multiple WNBA player cards.
Clark, who was named the 2024 Naismith Women's Player of the Year and led the Hawkeyes to their second-consecutive NCAA championship game appearance, has been compared to NBA's Steph Curry due to her scoring ability.
In March, Clark inked a deal with Panini, making her the company's first multi-year exclusive female athlete. One of the first products to roll out under the agreement was a special Panini Instant Card, which commemorated her historic scoring records. In addition to standard card releases, Panini plans to continue to introduce limited edition memorabilia that includes signed items, exclusive prints and special inserts.
This partnership is expected to pave the way for future agreements with other female athletes, as Panini looks to expand its representation of women's sports. The success of Clark's card sales, including the rapid sell-out of her Blue Viper 1/1 Auto card, demonstrates the significant market potential and fan interest in women's basketball collectibles.