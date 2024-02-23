It is a top-25 match-up as Princeton visits Maryland. It is time to continue our College Lacrosse odds series with a Princeton-Maryland prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
Princeton comes into the game sitting 11th in the nation, already 2-0 on the season. They have scored well in the first two games, scoring 15 goals in each of them, while allowing just 11 total goals overall. Still, both of these were at home, and while one is over a solid Monmouth team, the other game is over Manhattan. Princeton is coming off an 8-7 season but was expected to improve that record, leading to their current high ranking.
Meanwhile, Maryland is 4-0 and ranked fourth in the nation. It has not been an easy schedule for them. They started with a double overtime win over Richmond, before winning 11-4 over Loyola Maryland, who was ranked 12th at the time. Last time out, thye faced a seventh-ranked Syracuse team and would win that game in overtime 13-12.
Here are the college lacrosse odds, courtesy of DraftKings.
College Lacrosse Odds: Princeton-Maryland Odds
Princeton: +3.5 (-115)
Moneyline: +325
Maryland: -3.5 (-115)
Moneyline: -475
Over: 24 (-110)
Under: 24 (-120)
How to Watch Princeton vs. Maryland
Time: 2:00 PM ET/ 11:00 AM PT
TV: Big Ten+
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why Princeton Will Cover The Spread/Win
Princeton is led by the defense. They are tops in the nation with just allowing 5.5 goals per game this year. This is the first time since 2012 that Princeton has allowed six or fewer goals in back-to-back games. That year, they were the best defense in the nation. Princeton is forcing 11 turnovers per game so far this year, good for 12th in the nation. Cooper Kistler has been great this year on defense, already forcing three turnovers. The same goes for Colin Mulshine, giving Princeton two solid guys down on defense.
Michael Gianforcaro has also been solid this year. He comes into the game allowing just 11 goals on the season while saving 64.5 percent of shots. Still, he has not had to face many shots this year. He has faced just 53 shots in two games so far. Averaging just one shot in just under every two minutes of play.
On offense, it is all about efficiency. Colin Burns leads the way this year with seven goals and five assists. Still, he has scored seven times on just nine shots this year. Also, eight of the nine shots have been on target this season. Nate Kabiri is similar. He has scored six times this year with three assists. He has shot 14 times, with 13 on target. Chad Paulumbo has also scored five goals this year, while 88.9 percent of his shots have been on target.
Why Maryland Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Maryland offense is scoring just 12 goals per game this year, which is 34th in the nation. Still, they have played against some solid defensive units and great competition. Braden Erka leads the way this year with eight goals and three assists. He is also a higher-volume shooter. He has taken 25 shots this year to score his eight goals. Still, 64 percent of his shots have hit the cage this year. Daniel Maltz is second on the team in goals with six of them as well. He has taken 18 shots for his seven goals, hitting the target on 77.8 percent of his shots on the season.
Maryland is also very good at creating turnovers. Ajax Zappitello leads the way here. The second-team all-American from last year already has created six turnovers and has seven ground balls. Furthermore, Jack McDonald has been great coming in as a sub. He has three created turnovers and six ground balls. Rounding out the defense is Jackson Canfield, who has three created turnovers and four ground balls this year.
In goal, Logan McNaney has been solid. He has an 8.70 goals-against average and a .591 save percentage so far this year. He continues to make big saves, and without creating accuracy, he is difficult to score on. Still, Princeton is capable of that, so the early part of the game and getting into a rhythm will be key for McNaney.
Final Princeton-Maryland Prediction & Pick
Princeton and Maryland have played three times in the last two years, including in the 2022 NCAA Semifinals. Maryland has committed. They have led for 174 of the 180 minutes of gameplay. Further, Princeton has been partially led on offense by two freshmen. Now, they will play up against some great defenders, including an all-American. This is an area where the moment may be overwhelming for them. Still, Maryland is the better team and will win, but with how effecient the Princeton offense has been, plus how many close games Maryland has played, expect a low-scoring tight affair.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Princeton-Maryland Prediction & Pick: Under 24