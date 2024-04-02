The new film head at Netflix, Dan Lin, hasn't been exactly thrilled with the streamer's output thus far.
Lin just started this position, but he already has some words about the company's content strategy.
THR reports that he was rather blunt with Netflix's crop of films, saying that the movies were not great and the financials didn't add up.
A producer said, “He is in charge of film for the biggest film supplier in the world.”
Having Lin onboard can be a positive thing for Netflix. He's well-liked and has extensive experience building. He was the founder of Rideback, a film and television production company. Plus, he's worked on films like Sherlock Holmes, It, and the Lego Movie franchise. Also, the film head has a Havard NBA, which isn't too shabby.
People have described him as “low-key” and “humble,” which aren't bad characteristics.
He wasn't looking for a new opportunity when this new one came along. However, it was in February when he got the call. Bela Bajaria, Netflix's CCO, convinced Lin of the advantages of taking a new position. He'd be at the helm of taking on multiple titles with a massive budget.
So, he took it.
Lin still has a stake in Rideback. However, the company is now mostly in the hands of his partner, Jonathan Eirch, and Michael Lofaso, its COO.
It's a unique position to be in charge of all of the franchises and films that Netflix produces. But he's up for the challenge. Lin supposedly spent gobs of time looking over viewership data, including minutes watched, audience habits, and likes and dislikes.
What does Dan Lin's tenure look like for Netflix?
Men's Journal states that we can expect “fewer, bigger, better” films and series.
A report reads, “Netflix, the victor and the great disrupter of Hollywood, now needs stability. It has already been well reported that Netflix has wanted to get into the “fewer, bigger, better” business for some time, and Lin, who has a reputation for coming in on budget, may be the executive to finally get them there.”
Before Lin, the model was overseen by Scott Stuber. He released films frequently and helped the streamer grow rapidly. However, stocks fell in 2023. ABC states that they lost 20%.
So, expect to see maybe some awesome movies and series', but not as many of them. That said, Netflix also has picked up various shows from other companies. An example is HBO's Six Feet Under, Ballers, and True Blood. Expect to see other titles from other successful shows and movies continue to pop up.
Hopefully, Dan Lin will deliver to Netflix what they hired him for. It'll be interesting to see what he does with the company and what kind of content will be produced under his leadership soon.